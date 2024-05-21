Former Florida Gators Signee, Georgia Bulldogs QB Jaden Rashada Suing Host of Gators
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jaden Rashada, a former Florida Gators signee, is suing UF head coach Billy Napier, mega donor Hugh Hathchock and former UF Director of NIL Marcus Castro-Walker as a result of a failed NIL deal worth over $13 million, according to a report from CBS Sports' John Talty.
Rashada reportedly filed a 37-page complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida on Tuesday morning. In it, he alleges that the three defendants lied and failed to make good on a four-year, $13.85 million NIL deal that led him to flip his commitment from Miami to Florida.
Prior to his commitment to Florida, Rashada had reportedly inked a $9.5 million NIL deal that led to his commitment to Miami. The complaint also explains that while on a visit to Florida, Hathcock approached and said he would get the four-star recruit “whatever he needed.”
An initial $11-million offer was made before eventually growing to $13.85 million over four years. Over $5-million plus a $500,000 signing bonus would come from Hathcock and his former dealership Velocity Automotive, and the rest would come from the now-defunct Gator Guard, the NIL collective run by Hathcock only consisting of high-paying mega boosters.
However, those plans fell through, and the money was to come through the Gator Collective, which had separate management and meant for fans and low-paying boosters to donate.
The Gator Collective has since rebranded to Florida Victorious and is under new management.
Prior to his signing at Florida, the Gator Collective sent Rashada a letter attempting to terminate the deal. After, Rashada’s complaint alleges that Napier and Castro-Walker made promises that they would fulfill the deal. Castro-Walker reportedly contacted Rashada’s NIL agents and told them Hathcock and the Gator Collective would personally guarantee the money.
That, of course, never happened.
The complaint also alleges that on Dec. 21, 2022, National Signing Day, Napier promised Rashada a “partial payment” worth $1 million upon him signing his letter of intent, which Rashada had delayed signing. That promise was never fulfilled, according to the report.
The only money Rashada made was a $150,000 wire from Hathcock to pay back what he owed from his $9.5 million deal that led him to committing to Miami.
Since Rashada’s eventual release from his Florida NLI, he played one season at Arizona State and has since transferred to Georgia. Castro-Walker is no longer employed at the University of Florida, and Hathcock is no longer involved in NIL with the Gators’ program.
In January, the Tampa Bay Times reported that the NCAA sent UF a notice of inquiry the prior summer. It was eventually revealed that the NCAA was investigating Rashada’s recruitment to Florida and eventual release from the program. The NCAA reportedly asked about Castro-Walker’s and Hathcock’s involvement.
If and when Rashada ever competes for the Bulldogs against the Gators is still up in the air. The first battle between the parties will take place by lawyers.