On Sunday, four-star 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada announced that he is committing to Miami but he recently released a statement to address rumors regarding an alleged name, image and likeness deal.

Shortly after his announcement, Jeremy Crabtree of On3 reported that Rashada joined the Hurricanes because of a $9.5 million NIL deal with Miami booster John Ruiz and that he also turned down an $11 million offer from Florida’s Gator Collective.

“Any report regarding my commitment to the University of Miami is false unless I was interviewed directly,” Rashada said. “All reports of my decision involving a NIL deal is inaccurate. I would never make a life/career choice for any monetary value.”

Ruiz also disputed the On3 report Monday in a Twitter post, writing in part, “The report by on3.com is inaccurate as it relates to Jaden Rashada. I have never spoken to Mr. Caspino about Jaden Rashada.”

Michael Caspino, a California attorney active in the NIL space, is one of the sources cited in the On3 report. It’s unclear whether Ruiz is disputing the entirety of the report or merely certain details.

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated reported the NCAA is investigating NIL deals at Miami, although Ruiz told SI he is confident that he is handling such dealings in accordance with NCAA rules.

“I’m extremely comfortable with what we are doing,” Ruiz told SI. “I have nothing to hide. … The NCAA is trying to wrap their hands around this sudden change of environment. They’re trying to figure out how the landscape is working.”

During his junior year this past season, Rashada threw for 2,220 yards and 27 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also rushed for 193 yards and found the end zone once on the ground.

More CFB Coverage: