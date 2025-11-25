Two Former Gators Stars Named Pro Football HOF Semifinalists
The Florida Gators have two former stars making a push to finally get to Canton. Running back Fred Taylor and offensive lineman Lomas Brown were named among the group of semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026. This marks Taylor’s seventh time as a semifinalist and Brown’s first.
Taylor tries again after being a finalist for a spot in the Hall of Fame in 2025. If either can get voted in, they would be the third Florida Gators talent to be enshrined. Fellow running back Emmitt Smith and defensive end Jack Youngblood at the two Florida reps. In theory, they could double this number.
Taylor’s 11,695 rushing yards still rank 18th in NFL history, and his 4.6 yards per carry in a career is tied for the fifth-best all-time with Adrian Peterson. He also tallied 2,384 receiving yards, 66 rushing touchdowns and eight receiving touchdowns.
In his first season, he finished third in offensive rookie of the year voting. He earned his only Pro Bowl appearance in 2007, when he was also named to his only All-Pro Team (second team). Despite the lack of all-star recognition,
He played for the Gators under Steve Spurrier from 1994 to 1997. He amassed 3,075 yards and 717 receiving yards, along with 31 rushing touchdowns (no receiving). He was part of the 1996 Gators team that won the program’s first-ever national championship, throttling rival Florida State 52-20 in the Sugar Bowl.
During his senior season, the follow-up to the national championship, he rushed 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns. The effort earned him his top-10 selection in the draft, as well as a First Team All-SEC honor and a Third Team All-American honor.
In the NFL, Brown was a five-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. The Lions named him as part of their 75th anniversary team and their all-time team. Brown finished his career with the Buccaneers in 2002, winning Super Bowl XXXVII over the Oakland Raiders 48-21.
Brown played for some good, yet infamous, Gators teams from 1981 to 1984. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, he was a consensus All-American and a First Team All-SEC member in 1984. He was named Second Team All-SEC the year before. He was a sixth-overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft.
Fifteen finalists will be announced later this year. Eleven players will see themselves cut as the list trims further. We await to see if either Gators rep reaches the next stage.