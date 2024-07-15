Former Florida Gators Tight End will Miss Season
Former Florida Gators tight end Jonathan Odom will miss the upcoming 2024 season after suffering another injury, he announced Monday.
Odom initially transferred to Eastern Michigan following the 2023 season with one year of eligibility remaining. He did not specify the nature of his major third injury, which caused him to miss his first spring with the Eagles.
“After suffering a major knee injury at the conclusion of the 2022 season and a season ending concussion last year, and suffering another injury this spring causing me to miss my third consecutive spring, my family and i have decided it is best for my long term health to take the remainder of this year to let my body try and fully heal before trying to play again,” Odom wrote.
“I will reevaluate the possibility of playing next season at the end of this year as I will be in the transfer portal with 1 year left. My love for the game remains as high as ever. Thanks to everyone who has invested and believed in me. I know God has a plan for me and I am trusting him fully.”
In four years with Florida, Odom was primarily a reserve who spent time on special teams. However, he emerged as a reliable pass-catching target towards the end of the 2022 season with quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Odom recorded seven receptions for 69 yards and two scores in the back-half of the season, which ended with a torn ACL suffered in the Gators’ Las Vegas Bowl loss to Oregon State.
He returned in time for the 2023 season and once again provided reliable hands in short-yardage packages for quarterback Graham Mertz. He recorded four catches for 46 yards in the season-opening loss to Utah.
"The game itself I was not happy with," he said at the time. "The small victory, and that personally for me, was that I proved to myself that I can play. But as a team and as a competitor on the field at the University of Florida, I felt that was unacceptable."
However, he once again suffered a season-ending injury, this time coming in the middle of the year with a concussion. Odom eventually transferred to Eastern Michigan after the season ended, becoming the first postseason transfer announcement.
"As many who have followed my journey know, I have had many ups and downs but one thing I know is I gave this University and team everything I had every time I stepped on the field, and will forever be grateful for what it has done for me,” he said in his initial transfer announcement.
In his absence last season, the Gators saw the emergence of redshirt freshmen Hayden Hansen and Arlis Boardingham, both of whom are expected to take on larger roles this season. Additionally, veteran Keon Zipperer returns from injury after missing all of last year.
Rounding out the tight end room is Tony Livingston, former defensive lineman Gavin Hill, true freshman Amir Jackson and preferred walk-on Scott Isacks.