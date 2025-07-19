Former Gator Sidelined as NFL Training Camp Approaches
After being sidelined during OTAs earlier this summer, one former Florida Gators' receiver will still have to wait before getting back on the field.
According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, with training camp less than a week away.
Pearsall is reportedly dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that he suffered during offseason workouts.
As a rookie, Pearsall caught 31 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns (third-most on the team), but missed the first six games of the season after being shot in the chest in an attempted armed robbery. After recovering, he became hindered by a partial shoulder dislocation that forced him to miss all of San Francisco’s preseason games last year.
Despite the slow start, Pearsall made significant improvements toward the end of season, catching eight passes for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Lions, followed by six receptions for 69 yards and another score against the Cardinals during the last two games of the season.
Another key 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, is also on the PUP list as he recovers from the ACL and MCL tear that ended his 2024 season
Throughout his time as a Gator, Pearsall caught 98 passes for 1,626 yards and nine touchdowns over the course of two seasons. In 2023, he was Florida’s leading receiver while catching 65 passes for 965 receiving yards. During his first season in Gainesville, he caught 33 passes for 661 yards and five touchdowns.
Before transferring to Florida, Pearsall played at Arizona State University for three seasons, where he was a 2021 PAC-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention.