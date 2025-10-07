Former Gators Brandon James, Todd Johnson to be Inducted into Florida-Georgia HOF
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A pair of former Florida Gators stars are set to be inducted into the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame.
Former UF running back Brandon James (2006-09) and defensive back Todd Johnson (1999-2002) will be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 31, ahead of Florida's annual game against Georgia in Jacksonville, the city of Jacksonville announced Tuesday.
The two will be inducted alongside former Georgia players Freddie Gilbert and Sony Michel.
James headlines the duo as one of Florida's greatest return specialists of all time.
A two-time national champion and 2008 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, James set four SEC records and 11 program records across his four seasons with the program, with 2,718 career kickoff return yards, 1,371 punt return yards, 229 total kick returns and 4,089 total return yards.
He recorded five total return touchdowns at Florida, being only one of two Gators to ever score on a kickoff and a punt return.
Meanwhile, Johnson was a defensive staple during the transition from the Steve Spurrier Era to the Ron Zook Era.
With 35 total starts across 47 appearances, Johnson recorded 284 career tackles, including a 102-tackle season in 2000, with nine interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks. He was a two-time First-Team All-SEC selection after being picked in 2000 and 2001.
James and Johnson are the 62nd and 63rd former Gators that will be inducted into the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame after corner Fred Weary and linebacker Mike Peterson, who currently serves as Florida's edge rusher coach, were inducted last year.
The Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame was first established in 1995 and its first crop of former players inducted in 1996. Florida's first class included quarterback Kerwin Bell, head coach Ray Graves, quarterback Shane Matthews and quarterback Steve Spurrier, who was Florida's head coach at the time of his induction.
Florida's game against Georgia in Jacksonville, the last in the city until 2028, kicks off on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.