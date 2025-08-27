Former Gators DB Emerging as Potential Rookie Starter
A year ago, Jason Marshall Jr. was an underwhelming story for the Florida Gators.
A former five-star, part of the so-called ‘Palmetto Five’, Marshall Jr. was seemingly another example of a player that entered with expectations he would never reach, left to be another story of what could have been.
However, he would quickly kill that narrative, finishing his college career strong before a season-ending injury and earning a shot in the NFL as a fifth-round pick.
Now with Miami Dolphins, Marshall Jr.’s story is one of resurgence, entering his rookie season expected to see the field early and often.
“He has done a phenomenal job and I am really pumped at how he has attacked the position.” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said about the rookie at the end of fall camp. “There are a lot of ways you can use a player like that.”
Working as the nickel corner in camp, Marshall has seemingly impressed enough to make Miami confident in him at the position. The Dolphins announced the release of veteran Mike Hilton Monday, a respected nickel with plenty of experience, signaling that the former Gator won the job.
“It was less about (Hilton) and more about the competition.” McDaniel said about the decision. “I feel very comfortable with the guys (at nickel).”
Marshall’s ascension up the depth chart as a rookie comes as a happy surprise for Miami, especially considering his lack of experience at the position. Marshall never played the nickel in high school, while only recording 62 snaps in the slot at Florida. Regardless, he has seemed to grow confident with the new opportunity.
“It has been a smooth transition.” Marshall said. “I am able to move more freely and I can be more physical at the position, especially with my size.”
Now atop the Dolphins projected depth chart, the former struggling Gator looks to have reached the NFL starter status that many expected out of high school. Possibly a shock for some, it won't be a surprise for his former coach at Florida.
“The way he was playing prior to the injury, I think he's an NFL starter," Billy Napier said ahead of the NFL draft. “Ton of respect for his family, the leadership that he showed here, the respect he had from the players.”
With the Dolphins season kicking off Sept. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, expect the former five star “bust” to continue to ascend and reach the potential Florida fans always knew he had.