Former Gators' DL Desmond Watson Out-Jumps College Basketball Star
Former Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson continues to go viral even before taking a snap in the NFL.
After being signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Watson became the heaviest player in NFL history while reportedly cutting down by over 20 pounds and is currently fighting for a roster spot.
At the same time, over 70 prospects are participating in the 2025 NBA Draft, something that absolutely has nothing to do with Watson other than a comparison made to a former college basketball star.
Former Auburn Tigers star Johni Broome, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, jumped a reported 24.5 inches in the standing vertical, a half-inch shorter than Watson's standing vertical at Florida's pro day in March.
The sheer size difference between Broome and Watson stands out between the two as many compared the standing vertical numbers. While Broome has the height advantage at 6-foot-10 compared to Watson at 6-foot-6 and a weight advantage by weighing 200 pounds less than the former Gators star, Watson still managed to out-jump him.
While many will use this to poke fun at Broome, Watson's ability despite his weight should be the focus of this comparison. Watson iterated this sentiment in his first media availability with the Buccaneers.
"I feel like my name is etched in history, of course, as the official heaviest player in the NFL, or whatnot," Watson recently said. "It's a good story; at the same time, I don't want it to be my narrative. I want to be known as a football player, and a good football player at that."
While the standing vertical comparison is the latest in a long line of viral moments such as a strip fumble return against South Carolina in 2022, lifting up Tulane quarterback Ty Thompson or a one-yard carry in the Gasparilla Bowl to set up a touchdown, Watson's physical attributes may be the reason he makes it in the NFL.