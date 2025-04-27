Gators DL Desmond Watson Signs UDFA Deal with Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla.-- After going undrafted, one of the Florida Gators biggest fan-favorites, Desmond Watson, will not have to move far from Gainesville after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 6-foot-5, 464-pound defensive tackle signed a deal just minutes after the end of the draft, during which seven Gators were selected, to become the Bucs' first UDFA signing. His deal includes a $20,000 signing bonus and $50,000 guaranteed.
Watson quickly and easily becomes the heaviest player in NFL history, clearing previous holder Aaron Gibson by 54 pounds. He joins a Buccaneer nose tackle group headlined by Vita Vea and Greg Gaines. In his collegiate career, he racked up 63 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forever remembered forced fumble and recovery in 2022.
He also had one carry for one yard, which came in the final game of his collegiate career in Florida's 33-8 win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Although not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, Watson turned heads at his pro day, where he ran a 5.95-second 40-yard dash. Despite being the third slowest of all time, a sub-six-second 40-yard dash at his size was anough to impress those in attendence.
He also recorded 36 reps on the bench press, which would've been the most at the combine.
"He's a unicorn. That stature," head coach Billy Napier said at pro day. "And then, you get to know Des. He's extremely intelligent. He's got a great sense of humor. He was a great teammate. Obviously showed up in good shape (for pro day). He'll get his shot, and I'm hoping he'll make the most of it."
Not only does Watson's signing with Tampa Bay give him his first chance at the next level, he'll get to do it with his hometown team. Watson previously starred for nearby Plant City (Fla.) Armwood in high school.
Now just a few hours down the road from where he starred in college and nearby where he starred in high school, Watson has a serious chance to make the roster and play in front of another Florida crowd, this time at the NFL level.