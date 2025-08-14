Former Gators First-Round Pick Signs with Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.-- After entering the NFL as a highly-touted prospect, one former Florida Gators defensive back is getting another shot to prove that he belongs at the professional level.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons have signed free agent cornerback CJ Henderson pending his medical review.
Henderson spent most of the 2024 NFL season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before eventually being elevated to their active roster toward the end of the season. Now entering his sixth NFL season, Henderson entered the league in 2020 after being selected No. 9 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Miami native only spent one full season in Jacksonville, appearing in ten total games while making 44 tackles, breaking up six passes and catching one interception. Shortly into the 2021 season, Henderson was traded to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold and a 2022 third-round pick.
Henderson went on to spend two and a half seasons with the Panthers, totaling 128 tackles, breaking up ten passes and bringing in two interceptions. Throughout his career, he has totaled 172 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and three interceptions.
He also spent the 2024 offseason with the Houston Texans, but was released shortly before the start of the regular season on Aug.27.
Henderson spent three seasons at Florida (2017-19), making an immediate impact by earning All-SEC honors as a true freshman after snagging four interceptions through five starts.
He went on to be an All-SEC selection during every season that he played at Florida, being selected to the First Team in 2019 after breaking up 11 passes and making 33 tackles as a junior. Throughout his time with the Gators, Henderson made 93 tackles, 26 passes broken up and six interceptions
As a recruit, Henderson was a four-star prospect out of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. According to 247Sports composite rankings, he was the 24th best prospect in the state of Florida and the 16th best cornerback in the nation.
His younger brother Xzavier spent three seasons at Florida, starting 14 games at wide receiver from 2020-22. His top season at Florida was in 2022, when he started in all 11 games and caught 38 passes for 410 yards and two touchdowns. Through three seasons at Florida, he caught 73 passes for 835 yards and five touchdowns. Earlier this summer, the younger Henderson spent time at the Buffalo Bills training camp.