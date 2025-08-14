Falcons Signing Former Top 10 NFL Draft Pick, Rival CB: Report
The Atlanta Falcons haven't drafted a defensive player in the top 10 of the NFL Draft in more than a decade. But they are signing a former top 10 defender this week.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Falcons are adding cornerback CJ Henderson to their offseason roster.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Henderson at No. 9 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the second cornerback off the draft board that year.
Rapoport reported Henderson chose to sign with the Falcons over several other teams. He will ink a deal with Atlanta if he passes a medical examination.
Atlanta is adding depth to its secondary with a former highly regarded cornerback prospect who hasn't really panned out in the NFL.
Jeff Okudah, who was another 2020 draft bust who spent time with the Falcons, was the only cornerback went ahead of Henderson in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ironically, the third cornerback off the board that year was Falcons starter AJ Terrell.
Henderson played just 10 games for the Jaguars before the team traded him to the Carolina Panthers in September 2021. He played 39 games, making 22 starts, for the Panthers from 2021-23.
His best statistical season was 2022 when he had 58 combined tackles, including two for loss with six pass defenses and two interceptions in 17 games. He started 10 contests that year.
Last season, Henderson spent training camp with the Houston Texans but didn't make the roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to their practice squad in September.
In two months with the Steelers, Henderson was never a practice squad elevation. He went on injured reserve, ending his 2024 season, in November.
Falcons CB Depth Entering Week 2 of the NFL Preseason
Henderson is the second former defensive starter the Falcons have added to their secondary since playing in Week 1 of the preseason. Atlanta also signed safety Ronnie Harrison last weekend.
With Henderson, the Falcons have 12 defenders listed as cornerbacks or defensive backs on their 90-man offseason roster. On the team's first preseason depth chart, Terrell and Mike Hughes were the team's starting outside cornerbacks with Dee Alford at nickel.
Veterans Lamar Jackson and Clark Phillips III were listed as Atlanta's second-team cornerbacks with rookie Billy Bowman Jr. the second-team slot cornerback.
If the Falcons keep more than five cornerbacks, undrafted Cobee Bryant could win that spot. However, Bryant has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week.
Natrone Brooks, Mike Ford Jr., Dontae Manning and Keith Taylor are the other cornerbacks on Atlanta's roster potentially competing with Bryant for one of the final roster spots in the secondary.
Henderson will join the mix. He brings a strong pedigree and NFL experience. During his last two seasons with the Panthers, Henderson also played 164 special teams snaps.