Former Gators WR Invited to Buffalo Bills Minicamp
Former Florida Gators and Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson announced Friday that he will be attending minicamp with the Buffalo Bills.
Henderson spent three seasons at the University of Florida, before transferring to Cincinnati ahead of the 2023 season.
During the 2024-2025 season, he was the Bearcats leading receiver, bringing in 59 receptions, 738 receiving yards and four touchdowns.His best game of the season came against Texas Tech, when he caught seven passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.
In 2023, he posted similar stats as Cincinnati's top receiver, while also serving as their primary kick returner. Henderson formed a strong connection with another former Gator, quarterback Emory Jones. The 6-foot-3 and 200 pound receiver caught 58 passes for 782 yards and three touchdowns. Henderson also returned 12 kicks for a total of 212 yards.
During Henderson’s final season at Florida, he led the team in catches (38) while also finishing with 410 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His top performance of that season was against No.1 Georgia, when he caught five passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. .
Throughout his collegiate career, Henderson caught 190 passes for 2,355 yards and 12 touchdowns.
As a prospect, he was a four-star recruit coming out of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami.
Henderson’s older brother, CJ, spent three seasons at Florida before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round (9th overall).
He will he joining two of his former Gator teammates in Buffalo, offensive linemen O’Cyrus Torrence and Richard Gouraige.