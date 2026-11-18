No, Urban Meyer will not be Maryland's next head coach, nor has he even had conversations with Maryland's higher-ups. At least that is what he is saying publically.

Meyer, the former Florida Gators head coach, addressed a Wednesday report by 247 Sports' Jeff Erman detailing that he had discussed Maryland's open head coaching position with AD Jim Smith, calling the report false. Meyer and Smith previously worked together at Ohio State.

"There is no truth to the Maryland rumors," he said in a statement, via The Triple Option Show, Meyer's college football podcast.

ESPN's Pete Thamel, citing sources, also reported that Meyer has not interviewed for the position, with sources stressing that the three-time national champion is "not a candidate for the job at Maryland and has not spoken to them in any formal capacity." That being said, USA Today's John Brice countered Thamel's report by citing an anonymous source who said that Meyer and Maryland "definitely have spoken."

In addition to Meyer's ties to Maryland's current higher-ups, Meyer's finish to his coaching career — a 2-11 record with multiple controversies in a short stint with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars — was cited as another possible reason to return to coaching. His ties to the Big 10 also make sense for that to be a move.

Wednesday's report is the latest coaching discussion during Meyer's long career. Prior to accepting the Florida job in late 2004, Meyer was also a strong candidate for the Notre Dame job. In 2009, a year after winning his second national title, Meyer stepped down from the Florida job due to health reasons before returning to the job for the 2010. He ultimately stepped down as the Gators head coach after that season.

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After a year away from coaching, Meyer was a rumored candidate for Ohio State's open head coaching position, and despite saying that a report that he had accepted the job was false, he later became the Buckeyes' head coach from 2012-18, winning his third national title as a head coach in 2014. While it remains to be seen what Meyer's future holds, it would be hard to believe Meyer would return to coaching in a college football era that includes NIL, the transfer portal and the upcoming 24-team College Football Playoff.

Meyer, on his show, recently discussed a story he had heard of a team not having enough money for "payroll" for its players by "several million dollars" and having to quickly get funds from "owners"

"I sh*t you not," Meyer said. "Think about what I said. Midseason, because if you don't make payroll, according to this person, you may as well close the doors on that because you'll never sign another player."

Meyer also has nothing to prove in his collegiate coaching career, winning two national titles in his six years at Florida and another at Ohio State. A recent inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, Meyer is one of four coaches to win a major college football national title at two schools, while his 187-32 career record as a college football head coach ranks third all-time in winning percentage and tied for 30th all-time in total wins.

At Florida, Meyer is the only coach to have won two national titles and one of two coaches to have multiple SEC titles behind Steve Spurrier. His 65 wins are third-most in program history behind Steve Spurrier and Ray Graves, while his 81.3 winning percentage is only second behind Spurrier's 81.7. Meyer recently became the seventh inductee into the program's Ring of Honor.

"I want to thank Gator Nation for your support. I want to thank our incredible coaching staff," Meyer said during an on-field speech in the first quarter of Florida's loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 7. "But most importantly, I want to thank some of the greatest Gator football players of all time."

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