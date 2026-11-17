With another ranked win in the books, the Florida Gators are back in the AP Top 25, and they have a shot to be placed in a solid bowl game.

Right now, the projections essentially have the Gators headed to a single bowl, but there are others in play. How the final two games play out can have an impact on the projections, but for now, this is what the prospects look like for Florida.

Gator Bowl

Projected by: ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports, College Football News

Projected matchups: SMU (ESPN, CBS), Duke (The Athletic, CFN)

At least the name of the bowl is a fitting choice for this program.

There’s nearly a consensus on where the Gators will find themselves for bowl season. Where there is a split comes down to the opponent: SMU and Duke.

The Mustangs and Blue Devils are both near the top of the ACC standings at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Florida has played SMU four times ever, with the last matchup coming in 1978. They have split the all-time series 2-2. They’ve played Duke in football five times, with the last game coming in 1975. The Gators hold the all-time record 3-2.

For that latter series, you can jokingly call it the Steve Spurrier Bowl, if you’d like. Since the last time they faced off, Spurrier has had a head-coaching tenure at both schools and led both to new heights.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Gators last played in the Gator Bowl in 2011, when they beat Ohio State 24-17 to finish 7-6 on the season.

Liberty Bowl

Projected by On3

Opponent: Baylor

Imagine getting to go head-to-head with DJ Lagway the year after he transferred to a new school. It certainly makes for a good storyline. The Gators have never played in the Liberty Bowl before.

They've played Baylor once, back in 1960 in the Gator Bowl. Ray Graves capped off his first season as the program's head coach with a 13-12 win to finish 9-2 overall. It was their second-ever bowl win.

ReliaQuest Bowl

Projected by: Sports Illustrated

Opponent: Nebraska

One outlet is projecting a slightly better bowl for the Gators. In this scenario, they’d take on Nebraska. They’ve played each other twice, with the last matchup coming in the 1996 Sugar Bowl, which served as the Bowl Alliance National Championship Game.

The Gators last played in the ReliaQuest Bowl in 2016, when it was still called the Outback Bowl. They smacked Iowa 30-3 to finished 9-4 and ranked 14th in the final AP Poll of that season.

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