Former Gator Jonathan Greenard Expresses Hope For Program
Following Florida’s strong finish to the 2024 season, one former Florida Gator is feeling quite confident about the program's future.
During an interview with Gators On SI, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard showed his faith in Gators head coach Billy Napier, and the team's prodigious quarterback, DJ Lagway.
While Greenard’s career at Florida was relatively brief, he immediately established himself as one of the program’s premier defensive talents in recent history.
He arrived at Florida as a graduate transfer in 2019, after spending four years at Louisville.
In his lone year at Florida, Greenard led the SEC in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (15.5) while also finishing with 52 total tackles. Since leaving Florida, no player has reached his single-season sack total.
According to PFF, he is the program's highest-graded defensive player in the past six years.
Greenard explained that after spending a year competing against SEC competition at Florida, he felt prepared for his game to translate into the professional ranks.
“Play against the top talent every single week. It definitely prepared me for the moment. No matter what, you have to deal with the physicality, and that's something you can bring into the league,” said Greenard.
Fresh off a four-year $76 million contract, the 6-foot-3 and 260-pound linebacker earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season.
In his first season with the Vikings, finished among the league’s top-five in sacks (12), while also reaching career-highs in tackles (59) and tackles-for-loss (18).
Greenard has formed a formidable pass-rushing duo with fellow Pro Bowler and Vikings newcomer Andrew Van Ginkle. Both players reached double-digit sacks this season, finishing with more combined sacks (23.5) than any other pair of teammates in the NFL this season.
The former Gator will take the field for the Pro Bowl on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, streamed on ESPN and ABC.