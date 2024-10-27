Former Gators Tight End Kyle Pitts Sets NFL Career High in Touchdowns
In Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Florida Gators and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts put together the most impressive performance of his four-year NFL career.
The former Gator hauled in four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday’s 31-26 win.
In the first quarter, Pitts took advantage of his size to shake off a defender in man coverage, eventually blowing past him while running a “corner” route for a 36-yard touchdown.
On Pitts’ second score, he showcased his route-running ability by evading a Buccaneers defensive back on a “wheel” route, allowing him to snag a 49-yard touchdown.
His two touchdowns set an NFL career high. He previously had never found the end zone more than once in a game. However, he nearly missed out on a career moment.
Just as Pitts was heading into the end zone for his second touchdown, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. stripped it out of his hand.
After a review, it was ruled that Pitts crossed the plane before it was stripped. Touchdown is upheld so career-best day is achieved.
This season, Pitts ranks among the league’s top 10 tight ends in receptions, yards and touchdowns.
The past four games have arguably been the best stretch of the former first round picks NFL career. Some notable performances include a seven-catch, 65-yard game against Seattle, and a seven catch 88-yard outing against the Buccaneers in Week 5.
This season, Pitts has caught 29 passes for 419 yards and three touchdowns. During his time with the Gators, Pitts had four multi-touchdown games, with a career-high of four.
During his time as a Florida Gator, Pitts was one of the most dominant tight ends in program history. The fourth-year veteran was a unanimous All-American and Mackey Award winner (nation’s top tight-end) in 2020, and was a First Team All-SEC selection in 2019 and 2020.
Partnered with fellow Kyle, quarterback Kyle Trask, the Gators offense dominated its way to two top-10 finished and two New Years Six Bowl wins.
In three seasons at the University of Florida, Pitts caught 100 passes for 1.492 yards and 18 touchdowns.