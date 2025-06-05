Former Gators QB Anthony Richardson Out for Colts' Mini-Camp
INDIANAPOLIS-- Former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is set to miss the Indianapolis Colts' mini-camp next week due to a shoulder injury, head coach Shane Steichen announced Thursday.
Steichen said Richardson felt discomfort during OTAs last week, later revealed to be an aggravation in the same AC joint he injured as a rookie. The Colts do not believe he will need surgery but do not have a set timetable for his return.
Richardson, the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, enters his third year in the league in a competition for the starting spot against former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who joined the team on a one-year deal this offseason.
The former Florida starter's time with the franchise has been anything but consistent as the Gainesville native has battled injuries and on-field shortcomings in his young professional career. In Week Two of his rookie season, Richardson suffered a concussion and missed a game before returning in Week Four.
The following week, Richardson suffered a grade three AC joint sprain that forced him to miss the rest of his rookie season.
The injuries continued in 2024 as Richardson missed two games with an oblique injury. Most notably, however, he was benched for two games after taking himself out for a play stating he "needed a breather" in the Colts' loss to the Texans.
In 15 total games across two seasons, he's amassed an 8-7 record as a starter with 2,391 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions to go with 635 yards rushing and 10 scores.