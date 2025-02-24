Former Gators QB Could Be on the Move
Former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask might be heading north to Jacksonville this offseason— a trip that’d bring him past the college town where he spent two years as the starter tearing through SEC defenses.
ESPN’s Michael DiRocco recently named the former Gators star and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup as a name to watch for the Jacksonville Jaguars as his rookie contract expires, which would reunite with head coach Liam Coen, who worked with him during their shared time in Tampa Bay.
A second-round pick in 2021Tampa Bay, Trask has yet to see significant NFL action, stuck behind Tom Brady early in his career and later Baker Mayfield.
However, Jacksonville could present a fresh start in familiar territory. Coen’s offensive system is one Trask already has experience with, which could make him a seamless fit as a backup to Trevor Lawrence, who has battled injuries in recent seasons. Not to mention, bringing in a cost-effective and capable No. 2 could be a logical move for the Jaguars.
Despite a lackluster NFL career, Trask's performance in college still gives UF fans hope that he could breakout professionally after a stellar collegiate career.
In 2020, he wasn’t just good — he was record-breaking. Trask led the entire FBS with 43 passing touchdowns, breaking Danny Wuerffel’s single-season record (39). He finished his career in Gainesville with a 67.9% completion rate, 7,586 passing yards, 69 touchdowns, and just 15 interceptions over 27 games. That production earned him Second-Team All-SEC honors and a trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Florida’s offense under Trask was one of the most electrifying in school history, culminating in a trip to the SEC Championship Game and a near-College Football Playoff appearance had it not been for poor defense that entire season. The Gators' may have fallen short, but Trask left his mark while rewriting the record books
While his pro career has yet to take off, familiarity with Coen’s scheme could give him a real shot at sticking around in the league. If he ends up in Jacksonville, Gators fans will have one more reason to keep an eye on the Jaguars this season.