Gators Assistant to Not be Retained Under Sumrall, Per Report

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Staff changes for the Florida Gators under Jon Sumrall are currently happening, and one prominent assistant appears to no longer be with the program.

Billy Gonzales, who most recently served as the program's interim head coach after Billy Napier's firing, will not be retained under new head coach Jon Sumrall, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Gonzales was previously Florida's wide receivers coach from 2023 until his ascension to interim head coach, his third tenure with the program.

As Florida's interim, Gonzales was 1-4 with the lone win coming against Florida State in the season finale. After saying a goal of his would be to remain on staff after Napier's firing, Gonzales kept the focus of his final press conference on the players and the program.

"I look forward to, again, the success of the program, regardless whether I'm here or not," he said. "I want these players to experience the success that I've had here at the University of Florida 'cause it's special."

Florida receivers coach Billy Gonzales was the Gators' interim head coach for five games. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Gonzales previously spent five seasons (2005-09) as the receivers coach under former head coach Urban Meyer before returning to the program for four seasons (2018-21) under former head coach Dan Mullen.

"I spent the majority of my career here. Special place," he said. "The University of Florida is special. I've said before. You play for the patch, you honor the name on your back for the players. It is a special place."

Meanwhile, Sumrall has not announced any position coaches but has finalized one coordinator hire with another expected to be finalized soon. Former Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White has been named as Sumrall's first defensive coordinator at Florida, while the Gators are expected to hire Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner in the same position.

In his introductory press conference, Sumrall said he expected his staff, both on and off the field, to be a mix of existing staffers, staffers who worked with him at some point previously and staffers who he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is putting together his first staff with the program. | UAA Communications

Florida has previously seen general manager Jacob LaFrance reportedly follow Napier to James Madison, while defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is expected to be hired at Arkansas.

Popular names that could be retained, according to On3's Zach Abolverdi, include defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, who previously coached at Tulane a year before Sumrall joined the program, and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

With coordinators in place, Sumrall is expected to finalize his staff in the coming weeks while finishing his season with Tulane. The Green Wave, fresh off an American Conference title, are the No. 11 seed in the College Football Playoff and will play Ole Miss on Dec. 20.

