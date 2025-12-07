Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Buccaneers)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is listed as out for Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a right MCL sprain that he suffered in Week 12.
Kamara missed the Saints' Week 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, leading to 2025 sixth-round pick Devin Neal taking over as the team's lead back. Neal played 81.9 percent of the snaps for the Saints in that game and had 14 carries for 47 yards.
The Saints haven't relied on Kamara as much this season as they have in previous years, as the veteran running back has appeared in just 63.0 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the games that he's played in.
Overall, Kamara has 131 carries for 471 yards and a score while also making an impact in the passing game, catching 33 of his 39 targets for 186 yards. Even though he's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, Kamara is an important piece of the New Orleans offense.
Here's a breakdown of the best prop bet for New Orleans in this Week 14 matchup.
Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Buccaneers
Chris Olave Anytime TD (+190)
Former first-round pick Chris Olave has been terrific in the 2025 season, and he's seen his touchdown numbers jump with Tyler Shough under center.
Olave has found the end zone in two of his last three games and has five total scores this season, and now he takes on a Bucs team that has given up 21 passing touchdowns in 2025 -- tied for the ninth-most in the league.
Last week, Olave scored a touchdown while being targeted seven times, and he's been targeted 28 times over his last three games. He's worth a look in this market for a Saints offense that may find itself playing from behind in Week 14.
