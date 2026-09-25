Former Gators QB Has High Praise for Aaron Philo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Aaron Philo's play through three games as the Florida Gators' starting quarterback has helped the team reach a 3-0 start and a No. 21 ranking in the AP Poll, all while having one of the most electric offenses in college football.

As he garners respect from those around the country, he is also gaining respect from one of his predecessors.

Former UF starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who started a little under 1.5 seasons until an ACL injury ended his collegiate career, spoke highly of Philo during a segment on Thursday's episode of the Paul Finebaum Show.

"He's doing a great job of leading that offense down the field, getting the ball in his playmaker's hands and really just having fun," said Mertz, who is currently with the Houston Texans and recovering from another ACL injury. "You can see that the guys are getting the fuel from him, and when they need to get calmed down, he's calming them down. So, a true leader out there."

Through three full starts since transferring from Georgia Tech, Philo has thrown for 721 yards and six touchdowns against just two interceptions — both of which were on drops — while completing over 73 percent of his passes. Most notably, Philo has been efficient under pressure. In pressure situations, Philo is 10-for-13 (76.9 percent) with 218 yards, a touchdown and one interception. He is also 9-for-14 for 295 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on passes of at least 20 yards through the air.

Aaron Philo through 3 games with the #Gators:



🐊47/64 | 72.1% Comp | 721 yards | 6 TDs-2 INTs



🐊18 carries for 55 yards and 2 TDs rushing



🐊Road win over Auburn in first career start against Power-4 opponent. #Gators pic.twitter.com/2Y1TkEZfBw — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 20, 2026

His play through the early portion of the season has garnered comparisons to Mertz, whose 73.7 completion percentage in his time at Florida remains a program record. He also holds the program record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception (239), which was set in 2023.

Finebaum also noted another comparison between Mertz and Philo as transfer quarterbacks. Mertz spent five years at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida, while Philo was a two-year backup at Georgia Tech before transferring to Florida this offseason. Mertz noted the importance of earning respect from the team as a new transfer, something he sees Philo doing quickly.

"I think it comes down to consistency and being authentic," Mertz said. "I think that's the cool thing you see about him playing is he's having fun. He's consistent as ever. He's out there making plays and really leading his group."

Now, Philo faces another major test as the Gators' starting quarterback with No. 4 Ole Miss coming to the Swamp on Saturday. A win would not only surpass last year's win total, but it would also put the Gators into playoff-contender territory.

For Philo, another strong performance could put him on the national map.

"He doesn’t care about any of that. All he cares about is putting the team in the best spot to win," tight end Lacota Dippre said this week. "He puts his body on the line as well. He'll stand in that barrel and just take a shot as long as he is going to deliver the football. I have mad respect for him. Like he’s one of my better friends on the team. I know he really, really cares. He just wants to win and succeed.”

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