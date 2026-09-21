Can Aaron Philo be Florida's Answer to Long-Time QB Woes?

The Florida Gators have lacked true consistency at the quarterback position in recent years, with a long list of talented athletes failing to sustain success since Kyle Trask’s departure in 2020.

Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo felt different coming to Gainesville out of the portal this offseason; the type of different that made people more worried than excited.

Through three games however, that worry is vanishing.

In his first season as a starter, Philo has looked better than advertised through three appearances, passing for 721 yards and six touchdowns while completing 74.3 percent of his. The third-year signal caller has also added two scores on the ground while leading Florida to a 3-0 start.

Aaron Philo through 3 games with the #Gators:



🐊47/64 | 72.1% Comp | 721 yards | 6 TDs-2 INTs



🐊18 carries for 55 yards and 2 TDs rushing



🐊Road win over Auburn in first career start against Power-4 opponent. #Gators pic.twitter.com/2Y1TkEZfBw — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 20, 2026

Saturday’s victory against Auburn emphasized what Philo has done so far. In his first career road start, which was also his first start against a Power Four opponent, Philo responded to the vaunted SEC environment with poise, completing 68 percent of his passes in the hostile atmosphere for 204 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s got a little bit of, like, a cowboy mentality, man. Like, he’s tough as nails," head coach Jon Sumrall said of Philo's performance. "He don’t talk a whole lot just to talk, he ain’t that type of dude, but he ain’t gonna back down or nothing... I got a lot of confidence and our team has a lot of confidence in him, just because that’s the way he’s wired. He’s a tough, blue-collared, chip-on-your-shoulder type of guy.”

Such composure and demeanor were an important factor in Sumrall, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and Florida’s decision to bring the quarterback in from the portal and give him the keys to the offense despite his lack of experience. It was also a characteristic Faulkner saw in Philo since he first met him all the way back in ninth grade.

“Probably the first time I met him, you know, he’s just even-keeled. One thing I think about him is as an 18-year-old, 20-year-old now, he’s extremely comfortable in his own skin, and you notice that at a young age, and I think that’s what kind of separates him,” Faulkner recently. “... He’s gonna be him all the time, right, like I said he’s comfortable with himself and the way his leadership style is, and I think people respond to that.”

Philo’s comfortability extends past his own skin, with the young quarterback continuing to control the pocket and Florida’s offense exceptionally well early on in 2026. The stability has continued to build a belief in the transfer not only through the fanbase, but in the locker room, although some were well aware of what was to come before he even played a snap.

“A lot of the world was unfamiliar with who he was. But watching film on him as he was coming in, I was no stranger to the kind of player he was," wideout Vernell Brown III said. “... Just him coming and getting to know everybody, embracing the team, being that leader that you look for in a quarterback, it's amazing. I love that guy, man.”

Philo has plenty more tests on deck as the Gators continue through their grueling schedule, but the new Florida passer has already proven himself as talented enough to give the Orange and Blue a chance any given Saturday.

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