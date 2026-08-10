Two Former Gators QBs Working Out Together at Panthers Training Camp

The paths of two former teammates on the Florida Gators have intersected at Carolina Panthers training camp. On Monday, recently signed quarterback Kyle Trask was filmed throwing to former fellow Gators quarterback, now tight end, Feleipe Franks.

In the video posted by Panthers reporter Kassidy Hill, Task is lined up under center, drops back for a pass, spins around before throwing about 15 or so yards to his left to connect with Franks.

The Gators connection goes slightly deeper. Trask isn't the first former Gators quarterback that Franks has worked with this summer. Before Will Grier retired, he was signed with the Panthers and was participating in OTAs. Grier retired from the NFL on July 15.

Found one that makes my brain warp even more…Kyle Trask throwing to Franks https://t.co/5yXFk79W4s pic.twitter.com/8wlq3tbHx4 — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) August 10, 2026

Trask signed with the Panthers to get another quarterback option following Haynes King sustaining a hamstring injury during the Hall of Fame Game. Franks is in his second stint with the Panthers. He was with the team during the 2024 season before returning to the Atlanta Falcons, where his pro career began for the 2025 season.

During his time with the Falcons, Franks was teammates with former Gators tight end Kyle Pitts. He was the starting tight end during the tenure of both quarterbacks at Florida.

Now, they're together again, at least for now. Trask is expected to be the third-string quarterback behind the starter, Bryce Young, and the experienced Kenny Pickett.

Both former Gators quarterbacks first overlapped at Florida from 2016 to 2019. Franks rose up to become the starting quarterback during the 2017 season while Trask became one of the backups during that time.

During the third game of the 2019 season, Franks went down with a broken ankle after being sandwiched by two Kentucky defenders, and Trask came in to lead a comeback. Trask would be the starting quarterback the rest of his time at Florida, through the end of the 2020 season.

Franks opted to transfer to Arkansas for the 2020. Due to the all-SEC schedule brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the stars align for these two to go head-to-head. The Gators throttled the Razorbacks 63-35 in the swamp.

Both went pro after that season. Trask was a second-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Franks was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Falcons. He ultimately converted to tight end with the team.

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