Former Gators WR Suspended by NFL
A former Florida Gators wide receiver is set to miss the first three games of the 2025 NFL season after being suspended by the league.
Demarcus Robinson, who enters his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, is suspended three games for violating the league's substance abuse policy, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday. The team could appeal the decision but is planning on the former Gator to remain suspended.
San Francisco will play Seattle, New Orleans and Arizona those weeks.
It's unclear why Robinson, who is entering his ninth year in the league after stints with Kansas City, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams, was suspended. However, it is not the first disciplinary issue he has faced in the last year.
Last month, Robinson plead no contest and received probation following a misdemeanor DUI charge in Los Angeles. He was arrested the previous November while still a member of the Rams, where he led the team with a career-high seven touchdowns while recording 31 receptions for 505 yards.
He signed a two-year, $9.5 million deal as a free agent with San Francisco in March.
Prior to his long NFL career, which includes a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs, Robinson spent three seasons with the Gators (2013-15). After playing sparingly in his true freshman season, partially due to multiple suspensions for failing drug tests, he broke out in 2014 with a team-high 810 yards and seven scores.
His 15 catches in the win over Kentucky that season remains tied for first in single-game receptions in school history, while his 216 yards in that game remains fourth. He is the most-recent Gators receiver to record at least 200 yards in a single game.
In 2015, Robinson formed a strong duo with then-true freshman Antonio Callaway, recording 520 yards and two scores. He would forgo his senior season and enter the 2016 NFL Draft, where he was a fourth-round pick by the Chiefs.
He was one of seven Gators selected that year, joining first-round picks Vernon Hargreaves III (Tampa Bay) and Keanu Neal (Falcons), third-round pick Jonathan Bullard (Bears), fourth-round pick Antonio Morrison (Colts), sixth-round pick Kelvin Taylor (49ers) and seventh-round pick Alex McCalister (Eagles).