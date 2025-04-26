Gators’ 12-Year Streak of Early NFL Draft Picks Snapped
The Florida Gators' football program has developed a reputation for pumping out NFL-ready talent over the past few decades.
However, for the first time since 2012, a UF football player has not been selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. The streak started when defensive tackle Shariff Floyd was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the First Round, with the 23rd overall pick.
Besides the players who have appeared in mock drafts, former Gators like Graham Mertz, Montrell Johnson and Jeremy Crawshaw will still have the opportunity to sign with teams as undrafted free agents if they do not get drafted.
Despite only having one player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall kept the streak alive when the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the 31st pick of the First Round.
While no Gator was selected in the first three rounds, wide receiver Chimere Dike was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round. Five more Florida products are expected to get picked in the later rounds, according to mock drafts prepared by ESPN and Pro Football Focus.
Despite the 12-year-old streak has coming to an end, the Gators have several players that seem poised to be drafted early over the next few years. Players like Jake Slaughter, Austin Barber, Tyreak Sapp and Eugene Wilson III should all have legitimate chances of being drafted early with solid performances next season.
As the draft eligible Gators start to find their new homes, Gators Illustrated will continue to provide updates throughout the weekend.