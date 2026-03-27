Gators' 2026 Draft Class Gives Their Early Takes on the Jon Sumrall Era

Back in Gainesville to participate in the Florida Gators' annual Pro Day on Thursday, many of the newest former Gators got their first taste of Jon Sumrall and Florida’s new regime this week, watching practice and meeting the new staff for the first time.

The return to campus was many Gators’ 2026 draft class's first exposure to the extreme shift in personality at the helm for Florida that has been evident since the start of spring. Just months removed from playing under an almost entirely different staff in the same building, the new energy within the walls was a welcome change.

“It's a great group of guys out there. I got to watch practice today. It was actually my first one, and they just were playing like the hair was on fire. They’ve got a lot of energy," defensive lineman Caleb Banks told Florida Gators on SI. "... Coach [Sumrall] just doing what you need to do to make sure the boys are getting after it.

After a 2025 season where Florida seemingly lacked much energy on their way to a 4-8 finish, the new juice surrounding the program is hard to miss. While only time will tell if the change eventually will help lead to a better on-field product, there is no question that it is a different environment than years past.

“It's a little different. Coach Sumrall, He's definitely a more rowdy coach, you know. You can see his influence all around the practice field a bit more," edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. told Florida Gators on SI. “He's out there more, getting on players a little bit more, but it's definitely fun to watch him.”

Though completely different from the type of presence that veteran players from the previous tenure experienced for a majority of their career, there seemed to be a common appreciation for the different fire Sumrall has brought to the program.

For four-year Gators corner Devin Moore, he believes such a passion is not just appreciated, but needed.

“I thought it was great, you know, I love the energy Coach Sumrall is bringing. He is not scared to tell you how it is and you need a guy like that that is going ‘this is how it is, it wasn’t good enough, do it again, and I don’t care what you think.’” Moore said. “... I love that type of energy, I love how the guys out there were competing and I thought it was a great practice.”

Moore was not alone either, with multiple other long-time Gators sharing their excitement for the energy adjustment.

“I like it, you know, it's good. Definitely different, but I think it is good for this program," kicker Trey Smack told Florida Gators on SI.

Added All-American center Jake Slaughter: “It was awesome… The boys were getting after it, everybody was, it was intense, it was cool.”

Such intensity has seemingly been well received inside the Florida locker room as well, with leaders such as Vernell Brown III, Myles Graham and others sharing their love for the new coaching to the media. Such love has not just stopped at the podium either, but has been widespread inside of the facility.

“I mean, all the guys, they love (Coach Sumrall), they love the schedule, they love the practices, they love just everything about it," wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant told Florida Gators on SI. “...it has been cool to see them kind of flourish in this new system, and I am excited to see what they are gonna go do.”

For Sturdivant, specifically, the new energy was not the only thing to catch his attention at practice. Rather, a familiar face that he had once caught passes from made him even more excited for what is ahead for the program.

“I seen (Tramell Jones Jr.) today and on Tuesday, it’s no shocker to me, I knew Tramell was nice… I know he can be the leader that this team is looking for, so I am excited to see him make that step and go lead this team.” Sturdivant said. “He’s an outstanding quarterback… Everybody already knows what he is, but being able to go out on Saturdays and show the whole world who he is, it is definitely something I am excited to go watch him do.”

The Gators have a long way to go before being ready to compete in 2026, yet the resounding excitement coming from former players after their first impressions of the new team adds yet another reason to be excited for the future in Gainesville.

"I'm happy for them. I know they will have a successful year this year," Banks said. "I can't wait to see it.”