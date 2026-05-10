JUCO Cornerback to Visit Gators Football This Week

The Florida Gators have their sights on a defender who could make an impact as early as this fall. According to On3's Blake Alderman, Independence JC cornerback Javier Jones.

He's set to visit this week after a visit to LSU didn't result in putting pen to paper.

NEW: Florida exploring late cornerback addition with Javier Jones set to visit this week👀



The Independence JC prospect already visited LSU but the Tigers didn't pull the trigger.



Intel: https://t.co/jFnbAp5tQU pic.twitter.com/tj2U1ZRMdC — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) May 10, 2026

Jones played in 10 games for the Pirates last season. He made 12 total tackles and broke up five passes. It was his only season at the JUCO level, giving him multiple years of eligibility left.

The Phoenix, Ariz. native stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds.

The push to add players from the JUCO ranks continued. They recently added a tight end by signing former Jacksonville University basketball player Jaylen Jordon.

Florida finding unique ways to build depth on the roster despite not having the luxury of a spring transfer portal window is no surprise. Last month, head coach Jon Sumrall, while expressing how much he wished to have that now-defunct window, said the program was searching for uncommitted high school recruits, JUCO kids and unsigned transfers who are still in the portal who could potentially join the roster.

"We've scoured the ranks," Sumrall said on April 7. "We've looked at a lot of high school kids that are out there, JUCO kids. It's funny, I fielded the call from somebody about a player that I've had before that's still in the portal right now. So there's still maybe some vehicles to add a player or two.

"We still have some room for non-designated student-athletes to be added as walk-ons, potentially too, if we don't find the right scholarship-type worthy players to maybe add six or seven. But I wouldn't count as having some big additional six or seven signees. There might be one or something."

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