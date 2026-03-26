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A Rundown of Top Performances at Gators Pro Day

The Florida Gators had their share of standouts during their annual Pro Day
Cam Parker, Dylan Olive|
The Gators' NFL prospects went all out in Gainesville ahead of the draft
The Gators' NFL prospects went all out in Gainesville ahead of the draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Florida Gators

The Florida Gators on Thursday held its annual Pro Day as its current group of outgoing players pursue the next level of their football careers. 

Fourteen total players, including former Jacksonville University basketball player and potential tight end Jaylen Jordan, were in attendance for the event in front of 68 scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

The full list of Gators at Pro Day can be found below.

It should be noted that not all players who were listed as Pro Day participants participated in every drill, as many already recorded strong numbers at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Those who are not listed under a specific workout did not participate in said workout.

Florida Gators on SI compiled numbers from some of the workouts media were able to see, including bench press, 40-yard dash and the vertical jump. Numbers from those workouts, as well as various clips from throughout the day, can be viewed below.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins with Round One on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh, and concludes with the final three rounds following on Saturday. 

Vertical Jump

In order from highest to lowest.

  • Defensive back Devin Moore: 35.5 inches
  • Defensive back Michael Caraway Jr: 32.5 inches
  • Long snapper Rocco Underwood 30.5 inches
  • Defensive lineman Brien Taylor Jr: 24 inches

Bench Press

Reps in order from most to least.

  • Edge George Gumbs Jr: 22
  • Center Jake Slaughter: 22
  • Long snapper Rocco Underwood: 14
  • Defensive Lineman Brien Taylor Jr: 13 (Injured mid attempt)
  • Offensive Lineman Damieon George Jr: 12

40-Yard Dash

All times unofficial unless otherwise noted, only fastest times recorded, Times in order from fastest to slowest. Times are in seconds.

  • DB Michael Caraway Jr: 4.57
  • DB Devin Moore: 4.59
  • LS Rocco Underwood: 4.70
  • OL Damieon George Jr: 5.71

Clips

J Michael Sturdivant

Devin Moore

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Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

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Dylan Olive
DYLAN OLIVE

Dylan Olive. Bio: Dylan Olive is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI from Key West, FL. He is a recent graduate from the University of Florida. When not writing, he is likely spending time with his wife and dog or watching the New York Yankees or Giants. Twitter: @DylanOlive_UF

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