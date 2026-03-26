A Rundown of Top Performances at Gators Pro Day

The Florida Gators on Thursday held its annual Pro Day as its current group of outgoing players pursue the next level of their football careers.

Fourteen total players, including former Jacksonville University basketball player and potential tight end Jaylen Jordan, were in attendance for the event in front of 68 scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

The full list of Gators at Pro Day can be found below.

It should be noted that not all players who were listed as Pro Day participants participated in every drill, as many already recorded strong numbers at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Those who are not listed under a specific workout did not participate in said workout.

Florida Gators on SI compiled numbers from some of the workouts media were able to see, including bench press, 40-yard dash and the vertical jump. Numbers from those workouts, as well as various clips from throughout the day, can be viewed below.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins with Round One on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh, and concludes with the final three rounds following on Saturday.

Vertical Jump

In order from highest to lowest.

Defensive back Devin Moore: 35.5 inches

Defensive back Michael Caraway Jr: 32.5 inches

Long snapper Rocco Underwood 30.5 inches

Defensive lineman Brien Taylor Jr: 24 inches

Bench Press

Reps in order from most to least.

Edge George Gumbs Jr: 22

Center Jake Slaughter: 22

Long snapper Rocco Underwood: 14

Defensive Lineman Brien Taylor Jr: 13 (Injured mid attempt)

Offensive Lineman Damieon George Jr: 12

40-Yard Dash

All times unofficial unless otherwise noted, only fastest times recorded, Times in order from fastest to slowest. Times are in seconds.

DB Michael Caraway Jr: 4.57

DB Devin Moore: 4.59

LS Rocco Underwood: 4.70

OL Damieon George Jr: 5.71

Clips

J Michael Sturdivant

Devin Moore