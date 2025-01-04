How Gators 2026 Targets Faired in The Under Armour All-America Game
The eyes of the Florida Gators fan base may have been on the 2025 Florida signees playing in the Under Armor All-America game Thursday. However, the new incorporation of juniors in the event allowed an early preview of a few 2026 targets as well.
Headlined by team Icon quarterback Will Griffin, Florida’s 2026 recruiting class currently sits at 22nd in the nation. Despite having only three commits, Billy Napier and staff have been active in many recruitments and likely to get more aggressive with the 2025 cycle mostly over.
In the 31-19 team Icon win, a few performances of Gators targets stood out.
Naeem Burroughs
Burroughs, a four-star out of Jacksonville, FL, had one of the most impressive performances of anyone on the night. He finished the game with three catches for 93 yards, the most of any receiver, and scoring the first touchdown of the game for team Unstoppable.
Just last month, he named Florida as one of his top six schools. The Gators were one of his first offers.
On3’s Steve Wiltfong mentioned Florida being in ‘great shape’ for the local prospect.
Jake Kreul
Kreul, a top-50 recruit out of Bradenton, FL, impressed all week. After being named in the top 10 day-two practice performers by Rivals, he carried momentum into the game as well, racking up two first-half sacks. He was named on the Rivals’ top performers list after the game.
With a dad who went to UF, Kreul has been around the Gators program often. He has taken multiple visits, most recently at a bowl game practice, and stated a strong interest in Florida.
Kreul plans to release a top 12 this month with the Gators expected to be in the mix.
Derrek Cooper
Cooper, the No. 3 composite athlete in the 2026 class, shared the backfield with Florida commit Byron Louis for team Unstoppable. Though his four carries for 12 yards was seemingly underwhelming, he flashed with a 31-yard reception on 4th down.
Florida has been pushing for the 6-foo-t-1, 195-pound back out of Hollywood, Fla., who has been to the Swamp before. He recently told ON3’s Keith Niebuhr that visiting the Gators is a ‘priority’ and they’re likely to get an official visit.
Kaiden Prothro
Prothro, the No. 2 composite tight end in the nation, did not make an impact in the game, but was named ON3’s day-two MVP. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound prospect out of Bowden, Ga., saw three targets on Thursday but did not record a catch.
According to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman, Prothro is planning to visit UF this month.
His athleticism and route running impressed over the week, especially for his size and position.
With Florida carrying strong momentum into next season, do not be shocked to see Napier and staff gain steam in their 2026 recruiting class as well. Though an empty class, there are some big fish the Gators hope to reel in.