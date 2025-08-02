All Gators

Gators Add Legacy WR to 2025 Roster

After reports that the Florida Gators were in the process of adding Mike Peterson Jr. to its 2025 roster, the legacy receiver was officially added to the roster.

Dylan Olive

Buchholz Bobcats wide receiver Michael Peterson Jr. (17) lines up against Gainesville Hurricanes cornerback Tony Perryman (7) during the first half at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, October 5, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After a report that the Florida Gators were in the process of adding him to the roster, wide receiver Mike Peterson Jr., the son of edge coach Mike Peterson, was seen by Florida Gators on SI warming up with the team before Saturday's open practice, wearing No. 81.

Peterson Jr.'s addition to the roster was first reported by Swamp 247's Zach Goodall. He is now officially listed on the roster as a walk-on.

Peterson Jr, a former three-star recruit who played at Gainesville (Fla.) Oak Hall, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz and Fort White (Fla.) in Gainesville, committed and signed to play at Arkansas State in the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 150-pound receiver had offers from Penn State, Texas A&M and more out of high school after recording 25 receptions for 502 yards and five touchdowns as a junior at Buchholz. As a senior, he had 258 yards and four touchdowns in nine games at his new school, Fort White (FL.).

Though technically new to the program, the young wideout won’t need much time to adjust to his new facilities and location. With a dad on the staff, who was also once a Gator player himself, Peterson Jr. has been working in the facility for years.

Just last year, he went viral for a workout clip inside Florida's indoor practice facility.

Now days into fall practice, the legacy joins a deep wide receiver room, looking to make an impact despite being such a late addition.

