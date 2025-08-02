Florida Gators Fall Camp Practice 8/2/25: Lagway Throws, Participation Report
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday held a practice inside the Swamp with media members invited to cover the warmup period.
Florida Gators on SI's Cam Parker, Dylan Olive and Kyle Lander were in attendance. Here are the main takeaways.
Lagway Throws
In the midst of offseason reports regarding his availability, sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway threw in front of the public for the first time since leading Florida to a win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl last December.
Lagway, who has dealt with a shoulder issue, hamstring injury, reported hernia and, most recently, a minor calf injury, was first reported to return throwing in a practice setting by On3's Zach Abolverdi. Lagway had been undergoing an offseason throwing regiment before his calf injury, which came the week before fall camp commenced.
Lagway is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Billy Napier.
"In general, he's made a lot of quick progress," Napier said at his first press conference of fall camp last Tuesday. "But it will be something that we're monitoring, and hopefully as we go, his ability to participate in practice will be a little bit more each opportunity that we get going forward."
Participation Report
Below is a list of players in black non-contact jerseys and their levels of participation through the warmup period.
- QB DJ Lagway (did not participate in warmups, participated in position drills)
- RB Treyaun Webb
- WR Kahleil Jackson (did not participate in warmups or position drills)
- WR Muizz Tounkara (did not participate in warmups or position drills)
- OL TJ Dice
- OL Enoch Wangoy
- DL Michai Boireau
- LB Grayson Howard
- DB Jamroc Grimsley
- DB Dijon Johnson (no helmet, did not participate in warmups or position drills)
- DJ Cahron Rackley
Lagway, Webb, Jackson, Dice and Howard were all previously announced by Napier to be limited and day-to-day entering fall camp.
"We have a positive attitude towards where they're headed and their opportunity to get back here shortly," Napier said.