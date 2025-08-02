All Gators

Florida Gators Fall Camp Practice 8/2/25: Lagway Throws, Participation Report

DJ Lagway threw in front of the public for the first time since last season's bowl win.

Cam Parker, Dylan Olive, Kyle Lander

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway throws in the team's practice inside The Swamp on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway throws in the team's practice inside The Swamp on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday held a practice inside the Swamp with media members invited to cover the warmup period.

Florida Gators on SI's Cam Parker, Dylan Olive and Kyle Lander were in attendance. Here are the main takeaways.

Lagway Throws

In the midst of offseason reports regarding his availability, sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway threw in front of the public for the first time since leading Florida to a win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl last December.

Lagway, who has dealt with a shoulder issue, hamstring injury, reported hernia and, most recently, a minor calf injury, was first reported to return throwing in a practice setting by On3's Zach Abolverdi. Lagway had been undergoing an offseason throwing regiment before his calf injury, which came the week before fall camp commenced.

Lagway is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Billy Napier.

"In general, he's made a lot of quick progress," Napier said at his first press conference of fall camp last Tuesday. "But it will be something that we're monitoring, and hopefully as we go, his ability to participate in practice will be a little bit more each opportunity that we get going forward."

Participation Report

Below is a list of players in black non-contact jerseys and their levels of participation through the warmup period.

  • QB DJ Lagway (did not participate in warmups, participated in position drills)
  • RB Treyaun Webb
  • WR Kahleil Jackson (did not participate in warmups or position drills)
  • WR Muizz Tounkara (did not participate in warmups or position drills)
  • OL TJ Dice
  • OL Enoch Wangoy
  • DL Michai Boireau
  • LB Grayson Howard
  • DB Jamroc Grimsley
  • DB Dijon Johnson (no helmet, did not participate in warmups or position drills)
  • DJ Cahron Rackley

Lagway, Webb, Jackson, Dice and Howard were all previously announced by Napier to be limited and day-to-day entering fall camp.

"We have a positive attitude towards where they're headed and their opportunity to get back here shortly," Napier said.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

Dylan Olive
DYLAN OLIVE

Dylan Olive. Bio: Dylan Olive is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI from Key West, FL. He is a recent graduate from the University of Florida. When not writing, he is likely spending time with his wife and dog or watching the New York Yankees or Giants. Twitter: @DylanOlive_UF

Kyle Lander
KYLE LANDER

Kyle Lander is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI. He is also a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. On top of his writing, Kyle is a photographer for the site as well. Outside of his work with Florida Gators on SI, he likes to hike, travel, watch movies and hang out with family and friends.

Home/Football