Gators Add NFL Experience to OL Coaching Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have reportedly added two NFL veterans to its analyst staff.
Longtime NFL assistant Roy Istvan and former first-round draft pick and Super Bowl champion James Carpenter are joining Billy Napier's staff as analysts working with the program's offensive line unit under assistant coaches Rob Sale and Jon Decoster.
FootballScoop's John Brice first reported the hirings late Monday night.
Istvan, who is best known for his time with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, has nearly 30 years of total coaching experience. His first stint in the NFL came with the Eagles from 2019-23 before spending last season with the Browns.
There, he went viral for a moment while coaching Cleveland's offensive line and quarterback Jameis Winston during a film study session, which was caught on camera as part of HBO's Hard Knocks.
Meanwhile, Carpenter joins Florida's analyst staff after an 11-year career in the NFL, which ended after the 2021 season. He spent the first four years of his career with Seattle, where he won a Super Bowl, before having stints with the Jets, Falcons, Ravens and Saints.
Prior to his NFL career, Carpenter was a two-time member of the All-SEC teams while starring at Alabama from 2009-10. Napier joined Alabama's staff the following season.
Istvan and Carpenter are the latest in analyst-related moves by Napier this offseason. The program recently promoted former analyst Ryan O'Hara to the team's quarterbacks coach while adding Steve Spurrier Jr., the son of former UF head coach Steve Spurrier, and William Peagler, who was Napier's tight ends coach in 2022, as analysts.
Napier also recently hired former UF linebacker David Reese II (edge rushers) and Dae'One Wilkins (safeties) as quality control coaches on the defensive side and added former Arizona special teams analyst Cason Bicknell.