Former Gators LB Headlines Recent Support Staff Hires
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As Billy Napier continues to build his support staff for his fourth season leading the Florida Gators, a former UF linebacker headlines his most-recent hires.
David Reese II, a prominent member of Florida's linebacker unit from 2016-2019, is returning as a quality control coach with the edge rushers under position coach Mike Peterson, Florida Victorious' Nick De La Torre revealed Friday.
Reese II spent the 2017-2019 years as the Gators' starting middle linebacker with a few starts as a true freshman in 2016 and was a team captain. He recorded 316 tackles 3.5 sacks and an interception during his collegiate career, which included a 102-tackle and 1.5-sack season in 2017.
Reese II was a member of Florida's 2016 team that won the SEC Eastern Division under then-head coach Jim McElwain and was a starter for both of the Gators' New Year's Six bowl wins in 2018 and 2019 under former head coach Dan Mullen.
The former Florida star is the second defensive hire in as many days. The Gators recently added former Kentucky graduate assistant Dae'One Wilkins as a quality control coach with the safeties, replacing the void left by now-Georgia State safeties coach CJ Wilford.
The Gators also quietly added former Arizona analyst Cason Bicknell to the staff after previously being with the Wildcats' special teams unit since 2022 while notably hiring Steve Spurrier Jr., the son of former UF quarterback and head coach Steve Spurrier, as an offensive analyst working closely with the quarterback unit.