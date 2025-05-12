Gators Announce 2025 Homecoming Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators annual Homecoming Game is to take place on Oct. 18 when the team hosts Mississippi State, the university announced Monday.
The Gators own a 73-26-2 all-time record in homecoming games, which includes six-straight wins dating back to 2018. Last year, Florida dominated Kentucky, 48-20, in DJ Lagway's first start as the team's full-time starting quarterback (second overall) behind a five-touchdown performance from Jadan Baugh.
This year's matchup will also be a rematch of last year's 45-28 road win by the Gators over the Bulldogs. In the win, quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Lagway combined to go 26-for-28 with 277 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were thrown by Mertz. Mertz also rushed for a touchdown in the win.
Florida currently holds a 35-19-2 all-time record against Mississippi State with wins in four of their last five matchups.
The Gators' matchup against the Bulldogs will be one of six home games for Florida this year. Head coach Billy Napier begins the fourth year of his tenure with back-to-back home matchups against Long Island (Aug. 30) and USF (Sept. 6) before a near-month long hiatus from The Swamp.
The team will return home on Oct. 4 for its SEC home opener against Texas before home matchups against Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22) and Florida State (Nov. 29). All home game designations, a staple of Napier's tenure, as well as kickoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.