Gators Announce 2025 Homecoming Game

The Florida Gators have won six-straight homecoming games dating back to 2018.

Cam Parker

Sep 21, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators annual Homecoming Game is to take place on Oct. 18 when the team hosts Mississippi State, the university announced Monday.

The Gators own a 73-26-2 all-time record in homecoming games, which includes six-straight wins dating back to 2018. Last year, Florida dominated Kentucky, 48-20, in DJ Lagway's first start as the team's full-time starting quarterback (second overall) behind a five-touchdown performance from Jadan Baugh.

This year's matchup will also be a rematch of last year's 45-28 road win by the Gators over the Bulldogs. In the win, quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Lagway combined to go 26-for-28 with 277 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were thrown by Mertz. Mertz also rushed for a touchdown in the win.

Florida currently holds a 35-19-2 all-time record against Mississippi State with wins in four of their last five matchups.

The Gators' matchup against the Bulldogs will be one of six home games for Florida this year. Head coach Billy Napier begins the fourth year of his tenure with back-to-back home matchups against Long Island (Aug. 30) and USF (Sept. 6) before a near-month long hiatus from The Swamp.

The team will return home on Oct. 4 for its SEC home opener against Texas before home matchups against Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22) and Florida State (Nov. 29). All home game designations, a staple of Napier's tenure, as well as kickoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Published
Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

