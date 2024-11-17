Banks' Breakout Comes with Personal Revenge
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Saturday's matchup against LSU was more than a just a matchup against a rival for Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks. It was a chance for personal revenge after a struggle last season in Death Valley.
“So last year, played against LSU, and on the third play of the game Emery Jones kind of got me a little block, like blindsided me a little bit. He got me, he got me, and Will Campbell, he pancaked me twice last year," Banks said after the team's 27-16 upset over the Tigers.
This time around, though, it was Banks who got the best of the Tigers' offensive line, and it was a full-circle moment that his biggest play came against Jones Jr., who Banks said had been chirping at him for most of the game.
After a fumble forced on LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the third quarter, Jones Jr. caught the ball in the air and scrambled towards the first-down marker.
What he didn't see, though, was Banks trailing behind him, and the former Louisville transfer forced a second fumble on the play and promptly recovered it.
"I seen him with the ball, I’m like ‘Is that who I think it is?’ I tried to get there first, yeah I got him. He wasn’t talking for the rest of the game either, he didn’t say nothing else," Banks said.
It was a big moment in an even bigger performance for Banks, who finished with one sack, two forced-fumbles, three quarterback hurries and a tackle-for-loss. Grading-wise, his 75.7 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus is a season-high, and his 72.9 pass-rush grade is his second-highest this season and was the highest by a Gator on Saturday.
His seven total pressures were tied for the most nationally among defensive tackles, according to PFF.
"I'm proud of Caleb," said UF head coach Billy Napier. "We tried to include him more on third down. And I think he's really worked hard this offseason. Really 58 plays at his prior stop. 300 plays last year. And this year, a starter, and obviously trying to grow his role and create more value for him. So playing him on third down tonight, and he was a factor. I think Caleb has a bright future in front of him. He can really go places."
Banks' performance, as big as it was, was a microcosm of the entire defensive front's performance. He was one of six different Gators who recorded a sack, and the seven-sack mark had more-than-doubled what the Tigers had given up all season.
It wasn't just the edge rushers or interior defensive line separate of each other, too. The two rooms fed off each other against the Tigers, which led to many Gators being in the backfield forcing pressure, even if they weren't the one who got the sack or tackle-for-loss.
"We honestly believe that we can’t get to the quarterback without each other," Banks said. "So if they're not, like, containing the edges, we can't, feel me, like we push the middle, they get inside. We just feed off of each other, it’s like a brotherhood honestly.”
The Gators' pass rush was also aided by a depleted secondary, which was without three corners for the second-straight week. In fact, Florida relied on corners Dijon Johnson and Trikweze Bridges and safeties Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell to play all 93 snaps against the Tigers.
"They don't get enough credit, that's the thing. They don't get enough credit," said edge rusher Tyreak Sapp.
The lack of bodies in the secondary, though, was a motivating factor in its own way for the front, who knew they needed to step up not only to help the reduced defensive back room, but also to make up for a poor performance against Texas a week prior.
"I’m doing it honestly for them, I mean I know the people that's back there now, they can get the job done as well and guard anybody in the country, honestly, so it's really, it’s like, next man up, but like, we know, like everybody on our roster is pretty good.”
The win and the breakout performance from Banks and the rest of Florida's defensive front couldn't have come at a better time for the Gators, too. Sitting at 5-5, Saturday's win ended a two-game losing streak, snapped an eight-game losing streak against ranked opponents and put Florida one game away from bowl-eligibility.
"So this one was really big for us," Banks said. "I'm pretty sure it's going to get some guys to rekindle and we all know that we’re going to eventually win a lot more games next year, for sure, because we know that we can play well together."