Gators DL Kelby Collins to Transfer from Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators sophomore defensive lineman Kelby Collins on Tuesday announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, via On3's Hayes Fawcett. He leaves Florida with two years of eligibility remaining.
Originally a four-star edge rusher, Collins moved to the interior three-tech spot, which Florida calls the "end," ahead of the 2024 season, but he failed to replicate the impact he had as a freshman with only 59 total snaps and six games played. He recorded six total tackles on the season, all of which came in the win over Mississippi State.
Collins has not played in a game since the Gators' 48-20 win over Kentucky on Oct. 19.
"I think Kelby is in a room that's deep," head coach Billy Napier said on Nov. 13. "I think it's very competitive in that room. I think there's obviously some veteran players. And then I think he's in between roles in terms of the different things that he can do. But he's still a young player, and I think obviously it's all about improvement. It's all about getting better at your craft, and you got to work while you wait.
"And you may not like your role, but you have to work hard to improve and embrace that role and try to earn more. And I think he's in that type of position, but Kelby’s a great leader. He's got great relationships with his teammates and he shows up every day, takes great pride in doing his job for the team. So ultimately, I just think it's a very competitive moment and there's a lot of good players in that room.”
As a freshman, Collins recorded 23 total tackles with 1.5 sacks as a backup edge rusher appearing in all 12 games. He was Freshman All-SEC as a result of his performance.
Collins is the eighth total outgoing transfer from the program and the sixth scholarship player. He is also the fourth player on the defensive front to leave, joining edge rushers Justus Boone, Quincy Ivory and walk-on Bryce Capers.