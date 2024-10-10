Gators' WR Eugene Wilson III Back vs. Tennessee, Others Could Make Returns
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When the Florida Gators take the field on Saturday against rival Tennessee, it will be with star receiver Eugene Wilson III, who previously missed the team's last three games with a knee injury.
Wilson III, who has accounted for 191 receiving yards and one touchdown in two appearances, dressed out and participated in warmups prior to the team's matchup against UCF but changed back into street clothes and did not play against the Knights.
After Florida's blowout win over Samford, Wilson III reportedly was dealing with a knee injury, which eventually caused him to undergo a procedure in the days leading up to the Mississippi State game. Since then, he's slowly progressed with reps taken in practices and an eventual warmup participation last week.
Additionally, Wilson III isn't the only receiver returning to the field on Saturday.
Redshirt freshman Aidan Mizell, who starred in Wilson III's place against Mississippi State, will also make his return after missing the Gators' win over UCF. Against the Bulldogs, Mizell recorded five catches for 36 yards, and he would have had over 100 yards and a touchdown had it not been for a questionable penalty called on running back Montrell Johnson Jr.
After Saturday's win, Napier expressed his pleasure with the two receivers' health and availability for the future.
"We do feel really good about Tre (Wilson) and Aidan's progress. I think we're just sticking to the protocol, the medical side, the sports science side there. Definitely looked great in pre-game.
There was a part of me that said man, that joker looks like he's ready to go, but a little bit of asymmetry there, but we anticipate him being available."
Other Injury Observations
On Wednesday's availability report, many updates could be seen since the Gators' last availability report, which was released pregame against Mississippi State. Team's are not required to release availability reports on bye weeks or non-conference games.
To start, offensive lineman Austin Barber, who is rated as one of the Gators' best offensive players by Pro Football Focus, is listed as "questionable" on the report. After what has been a relatively injury-riddled career, Barber has been healthy for almost the entire season.
Losing Barber would be crucial for the Gators on the left side as the team will already be without backup Devon Manuel. Florida has not had any other players on the offensive line take snaps at left tackle besides Barber and Manuel.
Meanwhile, the defensive side of the ball sees two major positives and two negatives. Veteran transfers Asa Turner and Joey Slackman are both listed as "questionable." Turner has yet to play since the season-opening loss to Miami, and Slackman has missed three games after only playing in the Miami and Texas A&M games.
In the defensive back room, safeties DJ Douglas and Bryce Thornton are both questionable. Douglas, a transfer from Tulane, saw his starting spot go to Thornton in the Gators' win over UCF. Thornton shined in the start with a pass breakup in the end zone and the game-sealing interception.
Florida's full availability report can be found below.