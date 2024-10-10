Gators' Wednesday Availability Report vs. Tennessee
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators (3-2) are just days away from its road matchup against SEC rival No. 8 Tennessee (4-1), the team’s first weekly availability report was released Wednesday evening.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier.
Gators Illustrated previously broke down the SEC’s new rule and what that would mean for Florida.
Both Florida’s and Tennessee's individual availability reports can be found below. Both reports will be updated on Thursday and Friday evening as well as at least 90 minutes before Saturday’s 7 p.m. EST kickoff. The Gators’ known injuries are listed in parenthesis.
Florida Gators' Wednesday Availability Report (Scholarship-Only)
Players listed as "Out":
- RB KD Daniels
- RB Treyaun Webb
- WR TJ Abrams
- WR Marcus Burke
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
- TE Tony Livingston
- OL Devon Manuel
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson (Lower-body)
Players listed as "Questionable":
- OL Austin Barber
- DL Joey Slackman
- DB DJ Douglas
- DB Bryce Thornton
- DB Asa Turner
Tennessee Volunteers' Wednesday Availability Report
- WR Bru McCoy: Probable
- WR Squirrel White: Probable
- WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.: Questionable
- DB Christian Harrison: Probable
- DB Jourdan Thomas: OUT
- LB Ben Bolton: Doubtful
- LB Edwin Spillman: OUT