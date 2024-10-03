Gators Face Former Player With Local Ties Against UCF
When the Florida Gators host UCF on Saturday, one of its former receivers will be making his return not only to his former school, but the town he grew up in.
Trent Whittemore, who played three seasons under Dan Mullen and one under Billy Napier, will play his first game in Gainesville since the 2022 season.
"It'll feel a little weird, for sure, after putting so much time in there at UF," Whittemore said this week. "I had a great four years there. So it'll be some conflicting feelings, I'm sure, as I walk into the stadium."
In four seasons at Florida, including a redshirt year in 2019, Whittemore caught 33 passes for 425 yards and two scores while primarily serving as a backup receiver. He also threw two touchdown passes.
After Napier's arrival, Whittemore saw his role diminish, and he eventually transferred to UCF, a school where his father, Mark, found his footing as a star receiver. The Whittemore family is currently based in Gainesville, where Mark serves as the head football coach at nearby Buchholz High School, the school where Whittemore and his brothers, as well as a few current Gators, all starred as prep players.
The familial ties to the game continue with Whittemore's mother, Missy, who is a former UF volleyball player.
"I guess it does feel a bit like a full-circle moment going back, " Whittemore said. "Try not to make it too much about the matchup or emotional ties. We just want to go out there and play, and there's a lot to be motivated for just from a team standpoint."
Although Whittemore has yet to truly breakout with the Knights, a 54-yard catch-and-run against Colorado was an indication of what he could bring to the offense. UCF currently lists Whittemore as a starter on this week's depth chart.
"He's one of our better offensive players. He's one of those dirty work guys that he makes us go. He doesn't get his name in the paper like the rest of those guys, but he is so critical," said UCF head coach Gus Malzahn. "He made an unbelievable play on that one. And the fact that he has experience playing (in the Swamp) that definitely helps with really the other players and everything that goes with it. I'm real proud of him. He's had a great year so far."
Napier only coached Whittemore for a short time, but he spoke highly of his former receiver and family during his Wednesday press availability.
"Whittemore was a fantastic human being, he’s a great kid. Man, the family as a whole, just healthy respect there," he said. "Coach Whittemore, just a lot of former staff members that have come through there, kids that played there that I know and have said great things about him and his programs. I just think they’re good people, man. I had a chance to recruit Creed and meet the family, I mean I’ve got a ton of respect for the family as a whole.”
Whittemore's younger brother, Creed, a former UF commit who eventually enrolled at Mississippi State, caught two passes for 36 yards in the Bulldogs' 45-28 loss to Florida two weeks ago. He has since opted out of the season in order to retain a redshirt.
Leading up to the game, Napier gave similar sentiments when asked about the younger Whittemore.
"We had a ton of respect for Creed in terms of as a player, a heck of a quarterback, verified speed, football pedigree, the family. We love the Whittemore family, and certainly Creed, we were excited about the possibilities there," Napier said leading up to the Mississippi State game. "But Creed's had some production, he's had some big plays, he's had some returns, he'll be part of the matchup Saturday."
With UCF's snap-leader at receiver in Xavier Townsend opting out of the rest of the season, Whittemore is expected to see plenty of snaps on Saturday.
As it stands, Whittemore and the Knights are considered slight favorites over the Gators with a 2.5-point edge, according to FanDuel. Kickoff on Saturday is at 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.