Gators Finalist, Heavy Favorite For In-State Offensive Tackle Recruit
The Florida Gators are among the five schools in the running for an in-state offensive tackle. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Lakewood (St. Petersburg, Fla.) product Chancellor Campbell has Florida along with Ohio State, Georgia, Colorado and Penn State as his finalists.
According to 247 Sports, he has a visit to Florida lined up for June 6. He'll visit Ohio State and Penn State in the following couple weeks. The three-star recruit is ranked as the No. 37 tackle in the country and the No. 54 player from Florida.
The 6-foot-8 athlete also takes advantage of his size to play basketball for Lakewood as well.
The Gators are viewed at the heavy favorite to land the commitment of Campbell. On3 gives them a 94.6% chance to get him. Assistant Coach and Offensive Line coach Rob Sale has pushed hard, and that seems to be paying off.
Landing Campbell would get the number of recruits committed to Florida back up to three. Currently, it's just four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three star defensive lineman Jamir Perez. They've had three blue-chip recruits decommit - though they get a pass for Izayia Williams.
Picking up their first offensive tackle commit of the cycle would be a good start for correcting course, no matter how early in the process it actually it.
Last year, the Gators had two offensive tackle commits in their recruiting class. TJ Dice Jr. flipped from Auburn at the end of November to Florida and Jahari Medlock flipped from Cincinnati around the same time. Both were three-star prospects like Campbell.