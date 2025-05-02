Gators Linebacker Commit Flips To Yet Another School
The Florida Gators have lost a 2026 commit to another SEC program. According to 247 Sports Graham Hall, Izayia Williams has flipped his commitment to Ole Miss after an official visit.
The four-star linebacker is the No. 10 player at his position in the country and the No. 159 player in 247 Sports' rankings. He committed to Florida on March 6, making his commitment to the program less than 60 days in length.
The day after he committed to the Gators, he annouced that he was shutting down his recruitment. As you could have guessed, the tweet he used to announce this has been deleted.
Normally, this is where the Gators would get some flack, especially when their 2026 recruiting class is down to one recruit. However, this recruit is treating school commitments like a buffet. He gets a taste of what it's like to be committed to a program and then heads back to the counter to try something else.
He’s still scheduled to officially visit Florida in June, but it's unclear if that visit will remain on the schedule after Friday’s flip.
This is Williams' fifth commitment so far. Along with Ole Miss and Florida, he's been committed to Florida State, Syracuse and Louisville. That's five schools in about a year in a half. At some point, even if he picks a program and signs on, there is going to be speculation on if he hits the portal after his first year.
He has official visits lined up for Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Colorado and Florida State - the last is one of the schools he's already decommitted from. He's got plenty of time to keep bouncing around if he chooses to.
Quarterback commit Will Griffin remains as the Gators lone commit for 2026. Cornerback Jalen Waters and safety Devin Jackson were previously committed but have since either flipped elsewhere or decommitted.