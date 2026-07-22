One Gators Freshman Who Has Stood Out to Myles Graham on Defense

TAMPA, Fla. -- Over in Gainesville, incoming freshmen are putting in the word to establish themselves as key cogs in the Florida Gators machine as soon as they can. In the eyes of veteran linebacker Myles Graham, one has already begun to set himself apart: jack linebacker KJ Ford.

"He's a natural just kind of pass rush," Graham told Florida Gators on SI on Wednesday at SEC Media Days. "He's just a natural football player."

Ford came in as a four-star recruit and top-20 player at his position. Other top programs coveted his services, including Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Miami. Florida managed to win out.

With how he popped off during his senior year of high school, it has become clear in a hurry that he would stand out in the pass rush. He finished that final season with 14.5 sacks, 41 QB hurries, 42 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.

"He's just very limber, loose," Graham said. "He's very mobile. He's fast. He's going to be a great player for us this year, and the next years to come."

After Jayden Woods estalished himself last season at the same position, the potential Ford brings to the table bodes well for the depth on defense. It speaks to Ford's caliber that he's expected to be listed ahead of the reshirt senior Kofi Asare.

Florida's pass defense finished middle of the pack in the SEC with 222.9 yards allowed per game. Their 26 sacks as a unit ranked the sixth fewest in the conference and their 141 sack yards for loss were the third fewest in the conference.

Being at the jack position, the expectation is that he'll be able to help bolster a lackluster rush defense as well. Florida allowed the third most rushing yards in the SEC, and its 60 tackles for loss ranked 102nd in all of college football.

The expectation should be that there will be improvement. It's a team with a long way to go, and the lack of experience between the two key players at the position will likely factor into how much they can take a step forward. But the talent coming in provides hope for what could come down the road.

"The biggest thing for high school guys when they enroll early is how is that transition piece - how does it work for him," outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon said back in March. "I think he’s been going about it the right way from the standpoint of, he’s able to learn the playbook."

With the effort being put in day and day out, the Gators are able to further envision to role they see for Ford.

"He still has some room to grow, don’t get me wrong, but we’re trying to put him in position to where he can have a role, and he’s approaching it the right way from a standpoint of his work ethic,” Hardmon said.

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