Florida Gators' Full SEC Media Day Schedule

Jon Sumrall is set to participate in his first SEC Media Day as the Florida Gators' head coach on Wednesday, July 22, in Tampa, and joining him are junior running back Jadan Baugh, junior linebacker Myles Graham and sophomore receiver Vernell Brown III.

Center stage in Tampa 🐊 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/wRczx9vwww — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) July 14, 2026

The quartet will participate starting at approximately 9:05 a.m. with Sumrall joining the SEC Creative team while Graham does an interview with CBS at the same time, while Brown III will conclude Florida's time with an interview with ESPN from 12:25 p.m. until approximately 12:40 p.m.

Expected topics of conversation include updates on Sumrall's first offseason heading into fall camp, the quarterback battle between Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr., the trio's decisions to return to Florida and expectations going into the season and more going into fall camp, which begins on Aug. 5.

Florida Gators on SI will be in attendance to provide coverage of the Gators' session. Here is the full schedule for Sumrall, Baugh, Graham and Brown III during their portion in Tampa.

Jon Sumrall

9:05 - 9:20 SEC Creative

9:20 - 9:30 SEC Network Social

9:35 - 9:45 SEC Radio

9:45 - 9:55 SiriusXM

9:55 - 10:10 CBS

10:10 - 10:25 Electronic Media

10:30 - 11:00 Main Media

11:05 - 11:20 ESPN/SECN 1

11:20 - 11:35 ESPN/SECN 2

11:35 - 11:45 ESPN/SECN 3

11:45 - 12:05 Marty & McGee

12:10 - 12:25 SEC Network Set

Jadan Baugh

9:20 - 9:30 Electronic Media

9:30 - 9:45 ESPN/SECN 1

9:45 - 10:00 ESPN/SECN 2

10:00 - 10:10 ESPN/SECN 3

10:10 - 10:25 CBS

10:25 - 10:35 SiriusXM

10:35 - 10:45 SEC Radio

11:10 - 11:30 Main Media

11:35 - 11:50 SEC Creative

11:50 - 12:00 SEC Network Social

Myles Graham

9:05 - 9:20 CBS

9:20 - 9:35 ESPN/SECN 2

9:35 - 9:45 ESPN/SECN 3

9:45 - 9:55 SEC Radio

9:55 - 10:05 SiriusXM

10:05 - 10:15 SEC Network Social

10:15 - 10:30 SEC Creative

10:55 - 11:05 Electronic Media

11:10 - 11:30 Main Media

11:35 - 11:50 ESPN/SECN 1

Vernell Brown III

10:00 - 10:15 SEC Creative

10:15 - 10:25 SEC Network Social

10:35 - 10:45 ESPN/SECN 3

10:45 - 10:55 Electronic Media

11:10 - 11:30 Main Media

11:35 - 11:50 CBS

11:50 - 12:00 SiriusXM

12:00 - 12:10 SEC Radio

12:10 - 12:25 ESPN/SECN 1

12:25 - 12:40 ESPN/SECN 2

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