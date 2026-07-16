Florida Gators' Full SEC Media Day Schedule
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Jon Sumrall is set to participate in his first SEC Media Day as the Florida Gators' head coach on Wednesday, July 22, in Tampa, and joining him are junior running back Jadan Baugh, junior linebacker Myles Graham and sophomore receiver Vernell Brown III.
The quartet will participate starting at approximately 9:05 a.m. with Sumrall joining the SEC Creative team while Graham does an interview with CBS at the same time, while Brown III will conclude Florida's time with an interview with ESPN from 12:25 p.m. until approximately 12:40 p.m.
Expected topics of conversation include updates on Sumrall's first offseason heading into fall camp, the quarterback battle between Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr., the trio's decisions to return to Florida and expectations going into the season and more going into fall camp, which begins on Aug. 5.
Florida Gators on SI will be in attendance to provide coverage of the Gators' session. Here is the full schedule for Sumrall, Baugh, Graham and Brown III during their portion in Tampa.
Jon Sumrall
- 9:05 - 9:20 SEC Creative
- 9:20 - 9:30 SEC Network Social
- 9:35 - 9:45 SEC Radio
- 9:45 - 9:55 SiriusXM
- 9:55 - 10:10 CBS
- 10:10 - 10:25 Electronic Media
- 10:30 - 11:00 Main Media
- 11:05 - 11:20 ESPN/SECN 1
- 11:20 - 11:35 ESPN/SECN 2
- 11:35 - 11:45 ESPN/SECN 3
- 11:45 - 12:05 Marty & McGee
- 12:10 - 12:25 SEC Network Set
Jadan Baugh
- 9:20 - 9:30 Electronic Media
- 9:30 - 9:45 ESPN/SECN 1
- 9:45 - 10:00 ESPN/SECN 2
- 10:00 - 10:10 ESPN/SECN 3
- 10:10 - 10:25 CBS
- 10:25 - 10:35 SiriusXM
- 10:35 - 10:45 SEC Radio
- 11:10 - 11:30 Main Media
- 11:35 - 11:50 SEC Creative
- 11:50 - 12:00 SEC Network Social
Myles Graham
- 9:05 - 9:20 CBS
- 9:20 - 9:35 ESPN/SECN 2
- 9:35 - 9:45 ESPN/SECN 3
- 9:45 - 9:55 SEC Radio
- 9:55 - 10:05 SiriusXM
- 10:05 - 10:15 SEC Network Social
- 10:15 - 10:30 SEC Creative
- 10:55 - 11:05 Electronic Media
- 11:10 - 11:30 Main Media
- 11:35 - 11:50 ESPN/SECN 1
Vernell Brown III
- 10:00 - 10:15 SEC Creative
- 10:15 - 10:25 SEC Network Social
- 10:35 - 10:45 ESPN/SECN 3
- 10:45 - 10:55 Electronic Media
- 11:10 - 11:30 Main Media
- 11:35 - 11:50 CBS
- 11:50 - 12:00 SiriusXM
- 12:00 - 12:10 SEC Radio
- 12:10 - 12:25 ESPN/SECN 1
- 12:25 - 12:40 ESPN/SECN 2
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25