All Gators

Gators Freshmen Who Should See the Field Against Tennessee

With only two games left and no hope for a bowl game, the future of Florida's football program could see the field now.

Terrance Biggs

Florida Gators freshman receiver Naeshaun Montgomery could see his role grow.
Florida Gators freshman receiver Naeshaun Montgomery could see his role grow. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
In this story:

In the upcoming game against Tennessee, several Florida Gators freshmen should get more playing time than they have all season.

On paper, Florida does not have much to play for, being out of contention for a bowl game. Some may still seek revenge for last year's loss, and Tennessee remains a rival. However, true freshmen could take significant snaps in this game.

Note: Snap numbers, courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Tramell Jones, QB

Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. has played in two games this season.
Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. has played in two games this season. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
  • Games Played: 2
  • Drop-backs: 42

Rationale: With DJ Lagway, the starter, having already achieved all he can this season, it makes sense to let Jones lead the team now. As the team has little left to gain, giving a freshman meaningful snaps against a Power Four opponent provides valuable experience. No one can predict Jones' or the program's future, so allowing him to run the offense is a low-risk, high-reward decision that might also energize the team.

He also has clinched a redshirt for this season.

Muizz Tounkara, WR

Florida Gators wide receiver Muizz Tounkara has carved a role as a reserve and on special teams.
Florida Gators wide receiver Muizz Tounkara has carved a role as a reserve and on special teams. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
  • Games Played: 6
  • Snaps: 94

At 6-foot-3and 208 pounds, with a track background, Tounkara is a player who brings intriguing physical tools. This raises the question: why didn't he play more? Tounkara, regardless of coaching change, could evolve into a solid receiver.

Granted, build-up speed isn't eye-popping, but leaping ability is. In particular, with his angular frame, coaches could see him developing into a threat at the X-receiver position. Lining him up against Tennessee corner Ty Redmond would test his resolve and, as a result, give the future coach a look into a player that he may want to retain.

Naeshaun Montgomery, WR

Florida Gators freshman Naeshaun Montgomery is at risk of burning his redshirt.
Florida Gators freshman Naeshaun Montgomery is at risk of burning his redshirt. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
  • Games Played: 4
  • Snaps: 37

Unlike Tounkara, Montgomery presents a wideout that can play from the slot or the Y-position. Moreover, Montgomery's burst is a bit different, as his frame (6-1, 190 pounds) can explode off the snap with suddenness. With fellow freshman Vernell Brown III battling injuries and both Dallas Wilson and Eugene Wilson III out for the season, Montgomery could see his role grow.

The downside is he has already played in four games. One more appearance would eliminate his redshirt for this season.

Joseph Mbatchou, DL

Florida Gators freshman defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou could see more snaps with Michai Boireau out for the Tennessee game
Florida Gators freshman defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou could see more snaps with Michai Boireau out for the Tennessee game. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
  • Games Played: 7
  • Snaps: 104

Michai Boireau showed what type of athlete a good nose tackle can be but is set to miss the Tennessee game. Now, similarly, the seldomly used Mbatchou needs to step in at the zero- or one-technique and try his hand at playing more reps.

As a former basketball player from Cameroon, Mbatchou's footwork will likely be further along than some freshmen at this stage of the season, especially if they haven't played often. This comes at a key time, as Tennessee wants to run the ball with 27 scores on the ground this year, the third-most in the SEC.

Jeramiah McCloud, DL

Jeramiah McCloud has received decent play time this season due to injuries in the Gators' interior defensive line room.
Jeramiah McCloud has received decent play time this season due to injuries in the Gators' interior defensive line room. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
  • Games Played: 9
  • Snaps: 120

While a three-technique in a 3-3-5 setup isn't really needed, McCloud's ability to get off the snap will pay dividends. Furthermore, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts really avoids using extra rushers often. Under those circumstances, checking out McCloud with starter reps makes sense.

Myles Johnson, LB

Myles Johnson
Linebacker Myles Johnson led all Florida true freshmen with four tackles against Long Island. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
  • Games Played: 9
  • Snaps: 126

Johnson fits the mold of a speedy linebacker with coverage abilities. At the same time, seeing him either attack the edges or gaps would give evaluators a better view into his potential. For instance, Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman loves to hover around the soft spots in the zone. Can Johnson stay with him?

Overview

Jayden Woods and Brown III, should he be healthy, are expected to get regular snaps, but their fellow freshmen can use the next 120 minutes as a key opportunity to impress both current and future coaches. These players came to Florida to compete, even if they did not anticipate immediate playing time.

With little left to play for this season, these athletes can take advantage of this chance to establish themselves for the future.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Terrance Biggs
TERRANCE BIGGS

Senior Editor/ Podcast Host, Full Press Coverage, Bleav, Member: Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association, and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, National Football Foundation Voter: FWAA All-American, Jim Thorpe, Davey O'Brien, Outland, and Biletnikoff Awards

Home/Football