Gators Freshmen Who Should See the Field Against Tennessee
In the upcoming game against Tennessee, several Florida Gators freshmen should get more playing time than they have all season.
On paper, Florida does not have much to play for, being out of contention for a bowl game. Some may still seek revenge for last year's loss, and Tennessee remains a rival. However, true freshmen could take significant snaps in this game.
Note: Snap numbers, courtesy of Pro Football Focus
Tramell Jones, QB
- Games Played: 2
- Drop-backs: 42
Rationale: With DJ Lagway, the starter, having already achieved all he can this season, it makes sense to let Jones lead the team now. As the team has little left to gain, giving a freshman meaningful snaps against a Power Four opponent provides valuable experience. No one can predict Jones' or the program's future, so allowing him to run the offense is a low-risk, high-reward decision that might also energize the team.
He also has clinched a redshirt for this season.
Muizz Tounkara, WR
- Games Played: 6
- Snaps: 94
At 6-foot-3and 208 pounds, with a track background, Tounkara is a player who brings intriguing physical tools. This raises the question: why didn't he play more? Tounkara, regardless of coaching change, could evolve into a solid receiver.
Granted, build-up speed isn't eye-popping, but leaping ability is. In particular, with his angular frame, coaches could see him developing into a threat at the X-receiver position. Lining him up against Tennessee corner Ty Redmond would test his resolve and, as a result, give the future coach a look into a player that he may want to retain.
Naeshaun Montgomery, WR
- Games Played: 4
- Snaps: 37
Unlike Tounkara, Montgomery presents a wideout that can play from the slot or the Y-position. Moreover, Montgomery's burst is a bit different, as his frame (6-1, 190 pounds) can explode off the snap with suddenness. With fellow freshman Vernell Brown III battling injuries and both Dallas Wilson and Eugene Wilson III out for the season, Montgomery could see his role grow.
The downside is he has already played in four games. One more appearance would eliminate his redshirt for this season.
Joseph Mbatchou, DL
- Games Played: 7
- Snaps: 104
Michai Boireau showed what type of athlete a good nose tackle can be but is set to miss the Tennessee game. Now, similarly, the seldomly used Mbatchou needs to step in at the zero- or one-technique and try his hand at playing more reps.
As a former basketball player from Cameroon, Mbatchou's footwork will likely be further along than some freshmen at this stage of the season, especially if they haven't played often. This comes at a key time, as Tennessee wants to run the ball with 27 scores on the ground this year, the third-most in the SEC.
Jeramiah McCloud, DL
- Games Played: 9
- Snaps: 120
While a three-technique in a 3-3-5 setup isn't really needed, McCloud's ability to get off the snap will pay dividends. Furthermore, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts really avoids using extra rushers often. Under those circumstances, checking out McCloud with starter reps makes sense.
Myles Johnson, LB
- Games Played: 9
- Snaps: 126
Johnson fits the mold of a speedy linebacker with coverage abilities. At the same time, seeing him either attack the edges or gaps would give evaluators a better view into his potential. For instance, Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman loves to hover around the soft spots in the zone. Can Johnson stay with him?
Overview
Jayden Woods and Brown III, should he be healthy, are expected to get regular snaps, but their fellow freshmen can use the next 120 minutes as a key opportunity to impress both current and future coaches. These players came to Florida to compete, even if they did not anticipate immediate playing time.
With little left to play for this season, these athletes can take advantage of this chance to establish themselves for the future.