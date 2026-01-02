What to Know for the Florida Gators as the NCAA Transfer Portal Opens

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The NCAA Transfer Portal window opened on Friday, marking the first day schools and transfers can openly communicate with each other.

For the Florida Gators and new head coach Jon Sumrall, it marks the first day the program can begin to build its 2026 transfer class.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," Sumrall said during his introductory press conference on on Dec. 1. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Here's everything to know regarding the Gators' portal efforts this cycle, which ends on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

How Many are Transferring, How Many are Staying?

At the time of publishing, the Gators have had 30 total players, 25 of whom are on scholarship, either confirm or be reported to have plans to transfer from the program. Shortly after the portal's opening at midnight, On3's Pete Nakos reported 22 total players had officially entered.

Notable departures include quarterback DJ Lagway, receiver Aidan Mizell, receiver Eugene Wilson III, defensive lineman Michai Boireau, edge rusher Jayden Woods, nickel Aaron Gates, nickel Sharif Denson and safety Jordan Castell. Florida made efforts to retain both Boireau and Woods, but it appears unlikely either return to Florida.

Meanwhile, 35 players have either confirmed or have been reported to re-sign with the program in 2026. Most notably, Sumrall has retained receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson, safety Bryce Thornton, the bulk of the linebacker room and corner rotation, edge rushers LJ McCray and Kamran James and young defensive linemen Jeramiah McCloud and Joseph Mbatchou.

Dallas Wilson confirmed his plans to return to the program in 2026. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

The Gators are still working on retaining star running back Jadan Baugh, who has garnered interest from multiple programs, including Texas, as a potential transfer target. Sumrall, with multiple assistants, met with Baugh in Atlanta over Christmas, and with Texas rumored to be targeting Louisville's Isaac Brown, the Gators could be in a strong spot to keep him.

Positions of Need

The Gators still have multiple positions that need immediate addressing in the portal.

Florida will usher in a new starting quarterback in 2026 with Lagway's transfer with the program in a position to potentially add two in this portal cycle alone: a young player with high upside and another short-term rental with starting experience.

Former Georgia Tech backup Aaron Philo has already been predicted to choose Florida in the portal, in large part due to his connection with new UF offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, which would fill the young player with high upside need.

Whether Florida adds one or two quarterbacks, the program is expected to have an open competition with any portal additions and rising redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., who spent last season as Lagway's backup. The Gators will also have Aidan Warner and four-star true freshman Will Griffin on the roster.

The Florida Gators are predicted to land Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Depending on Baugh's decision, running back could be a position of importance. Should Baugh return, the Gators would have three scholarship backs heading into the spring with Baugh and redshirt freshmen Byron Louis and Duke Clark after not signing a back in the high school class.

Offensively, Florida can afford to add an experienced tight end after seeing Hayden Hansen depart from the program through the portal and an experienced offensive lineman with four seniors, three of whom started, graduating. The Gators are set to return starting left guard Knijeah Harris, backup right guard and backup center Roderick Kearney and right tackles Caden Jones and Bryce Lovett.

Florida still has needs as left tackle and either center or guard depending on where Kearney plays, but the Gators are expected to return high-upside but inexperienced youngsters in tackle Fletcher Westphal and center Jason Zandamela-Popa.

On the other side, the Gators have an immediate need on the defensive line and at edge rusher with Boireau and Woods transferring and with Caleb Banks, George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp graduating.

While there's talent at both spots both in returning players (James, McCray, Mbatchou, McCloud, Jamari Lyons) and in high school signees (JaReylan McCoy, KJ Ford, Kendall Guervil), the Gators need more portal players to either push for a starting spot or provide immediate depth.

One player to keep an eye on is Baylor's DK Kalu, who is reportedly visiting the program this weekend. Tulane, Sumrall's previous stop, also has multiple defensive linemen (Trevon McAlpine, Santana Hopper) and a talented edge rusher in Harvey Dyson expected to enter the portal.

With the bulk of the linebacker and corner rotation set to return, the Gators have a need a nickel-corner and at safety with only Bryce Thornton, Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubbs as main contributors from a year ago confirmed to be returning. Two to keep an eye on are Kalu's Baylor teammate, DJ Coleman, who is also visiting this weekend, and former Kansas defensive back Lyrik Rawls.

Finally, the Gators will look to rebuild a part of its special teams unit as kicker Evan Noel, who was anticipated to take over for the graduating Trey Smack, is set to transfer from the program. Eyes are now on fellow redshirt freshmen Hayden Craig (punter) and Mack Mulhern (long snapper) for possible decisions as Florida resets the unit under new coach Johnathan Galante.

