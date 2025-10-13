Gators' Future Relies on DJ Lagway
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway, with the first half of the season in the rearview mirror, must find a way to push through the last six games.
Outside of the nightmarish five-interception effort versus LSU, Lagway improved his play in the previous two weeks. Yet, Florida sits at 2-4, and the hopes of a bowl invite continue to slip away. However, being the competitor, he is looking at the landscape and still wants to help his team win.
Accountability
In the money era of college football, the lack of accountability grew exponentially. Players would rather leave programs than fight for starting spots. While money is one aspect, introspection is another.
After Saturday's loss, Lagway discussed his mental state.
"I kind of told my guys on the offensive side, especially, I'm not comfortable with this losing stuff," he said. "I don't rock with the losing. I don't like that. We can't get comfortable with this. It's not; it's not acceptable. And I feel like there are a lot of guys responding to that, and it's not acceptable, and I'm tired of it, and I can't go on like this.
“We have got to fix it. And it starts with me. I have to demand the tempo. I got to demand excellence out of everybody and forget feelings. It's all business at the end of the day. We've got to get to work, have hard conversations, and fix some things."
Florida will need to win four games just to appear in a bowl game.
Still, that may not be enough to keep head coach Billy Napier's job. More importantly, how the team finishes will reveal their character.
Looking at 2-4 could prompt many to surrender and just play out the string with their eyes focused on the transfer portal or the NFL. Yet, Lagway doesn't seem to want to play a perfunctory brand of football, choosing to remain aggressive and fight for every yard.
"I'm frustrated," he said. "This isn't acceptable. I'm tired of it. This isn't our brand of football. It's not what we're coached to do. This is not how we are supposed to play our brand of football. We just have to execute. And it's frustrating when we don't execute."
The worst trait a quarterback can possess is apathy. With an NIL deal secured and cash rolling in, they get paid regardless of record. This is the new normal of NIL. Sometimes, it dulls the competitive fire that should reside with starting quarterbacks. Lagway fights to the end of losses and looks angry at the end of those games.
Florida still needs to play six games this season, with Napier's future still uncertain. Similarly, players will wait to decide their next move. The offense looked better, but Lagway needs to carry it to win games.
One of the more interesting parts of his quote was his demand for pace.
Does he demand that from the coaching staff or the players? The Gators have 360 minutes of football remaining in the regular season. How much of that time will we see Lagway thrive?