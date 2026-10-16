Gators Get Big Jump in Recruiting Rankings after 5-Star Flip

The Florida Gators head to Austin this weekend to take on the No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Noon EST on Saturday. It's a big chance for the Gators to erase the memory of the last two losses and get their College Football Playoff hopes back on track.

However, die-hard college football fans are always looking towards the future, even beyond upcoming games. Head coach Jon Sumrall and his staff reeled in a big piece of the 2027 recruiting class when they got a commitment from consensus 5-star wide receiver Easton Royal from New Orleans, La.

Ironically, Royal had been committed to the Longhorns before switching his commitment to the Gators earlier this week.

How big was the switch? ESPN moved the Gators from No. 8 to No. 4 in their team recruiting rankings this week.

"At 6-foot, 205 pounds with verified track speed (sub-4.4 40, sub-10.17 100 meters) and a school-record 100-meter dash time, Royal is a dynamic playmaker who had amassed more than 3,200 all-purpose yards and 43 touchdowns heading into his senior season. He's not just a sprinter but a polished route runner with physicality who can be a big-play threat," Craig Haubert wrote on ESPN. "

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall in the house to watch recent Gators commit Easton Royal.



The Brother Martin 5-star recruit scored two TD's in the fourth quarter, and did the "gator chomp" after both scores.



The WR helped deliver a 36-28 victory for the Crusaders over John… pic.twitter.com/EQDDAh65Ga — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 16, 2026



Florida also moved into the top 5 on Rivals, but they remain No. 8 behind No. 7 Texas on 247 Sports.

The connection between the Gators and the Longhorns this week continues with Texas swapping spots with the Gators and falling to No. 8.

Royal won't be alone at wide receiver in the class. He's joined by Elias Pearl, a 5'11 speedster out of Port Charlotte. He's rated four stars and is a top 100 player by Rivals. Tramond Collins from Cottondale is also rated four stars and falls just outside Rivals' top 100 at 139 and is considered the No. 15 player in the state.

Having the luxury of throwing to these weapons is Davin Davidson from Sarasota (Cardinal Mooney). He's got prototype size at 6'6 and 215 pounds and is the No. 11 quarterback prospect in the country by both 247 Sports and Rivals.

Royal brings the sizzle to the class, and offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller brings the steak. The Coatesville, Pa. native is listed 6'5.5 and 305 pounds and is a consensus top 3 player in the class regardless of position.

Quarterback, weapons, offensive line. The Gators have excellent balance committed in their top-5 Class of 2027.