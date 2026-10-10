Gators Predicted to Flip 5-Star Recruit in 2027 Class

Though the Florida Gators have somewhat cooled off from a scorching hot start to the 2026 football season, Jon Sumrall and staff look to be gaining some of that momentum back on the recruiting trail.

Florida has been predicted to flip elite five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, a Texas commit with blazing 10.17 100-meter speed, by Rivals' Steve Wiltfong. Listed at 5-foot-11.5 and 214 pounds, Royal is the most dynamic wideout in his 2027 class, ranking as the top receiver in the country and fifth-best player overall.

FONG BOMB: Rivals' @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Florida to flip Texas Five-Star Plus+ WR commit Easton Royal🐊



Read: https://t.co/LR4FylkMlx pic.twitter.com/BDob0SYjno — Rivals (@Rivals) October 10, 2026

Royal was on campus for the Gators impressive win over, at the time, fourth-ranked Ole Miss, and has continued to be connected with the program throughout his recruitment. Sumrall and staff have clearly prioritized the Louisiana native amongst a group of big targets this cycle.

He is on campus for a visit as Florida plays South Carolina.

“It's not sleep. But it ain't fully awake yet. It's being kind of stirred up a little bit. So we're gonna get there. But yeah, it's coming. Like, I promise you, I didn't come here for us to be average…I will say this. We had some recruits here this weekend. I mean, a recruiting list that we get a lot of those guys to say yes, we're going to wake the beast up real fast,” Sumrall said following the Ole Miss victory Royal attended.

The wideout’s connection with Sumrall goes all the way back to his time at Tulane, where the head coach continued to pursue the local talent despite lacking the resources of a bigger program. Now at Florida, Sumrall has stayed aggressive in adding Royal to an offense that looks to be a perfect fit for the speedster under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

EASTON ROYAL. ONE-HANDED🤯



Texas Five-Star Plus+ WR commit Easton Royal makes a ridiculous snag for the touchdown.



(via @BuiltinDaBoot)https://t.co/QREJaQUoEa pic.twitter.com/5k5ENp5PD3 — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) September 26, 2026

Currently sitting with the 11th ranked class this cycle, headlined by five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Royal would quickly put Florida’s class into the conversation for one of the best in the country. However, the exciting prospect is heavily coveted, and his recruitment will likely go down to the wire, with SEC programs such as Lane Kiffin and LSU along with the Longhorns, who currently hold his pledge, likely to remain in the fight.

As it stands, Florida has the momentum in a recruitment that feels like it could shift at any moment, with Sumrall and staff looking to shock the country as they hope to establish the program back to where it once was.

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