How to Watch Florida's Week 7 Matchup Against Texas

The Florida Gators are in desperate need of a win.

After a red-hot 4-0 start in which the Gators were ranked as high as No. 8 nationally, Florida has since gone ice-cold with back-to-back losses to drop out of the rankings. After blowout losses to Missouri and South Carolina, the path does not get any easier with a road game at No. 7 Texas on Saturday.

"We gotta pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, move on," head coach Jon Sumrall said on Monday. "This is a challenging league week in, week out. We have to be more prepared, more ready for those challenges. It starts with me, leading the guys."

Storylines to watch will be if Aaron Philo, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, or if Tramell Jones Jr. will be the Gators' starting quarterback, if Vernell Brown III (knee) returns to the lineup and if Florida's defense can take a step forward after its recent struggles.

"There’s a lot of things we have to work on. We’re not at our best," receiver Dallas Wilson said. "Coach Sumrall says we’re not the best team. We are not at a point where we should think we’re this good or that good. We need to keep working and keeping hitting that board.”

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Longhorns, including broadcast information and betting odds.

Florida Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 7 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, noon ET.

Where: Darrell K. Royal Stadium, Austin, Tex.

Watch: ABC

Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore

Analyst: Jesse Palmer

Reporter: Kris Budden

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Shane Matthews

Reporter: Tate Casey

Weather: 61 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny, with a 0 percent chance of rain, according to Weather.com.

Odds: Texas is an 11.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: Texas leads the series all-time, 1-3-1, with the Gators winning its first matchup ever against the Longhorns last season. Dallas Wilson scored two touchdowns in his debut, and Florida upset the Longhorns in the Swamp, 29-21. The Longhorns' last win came in 2024 in Austin.

What's at Stake: Florida is in desperate need of a win after back-to-back losses, especially with a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 24. A win would give the Gators two top-10 wins this season.

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