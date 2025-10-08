Gators 'Glue Guy' Taylor Spierto a Dying Breed in College Football
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Every team needs an unheralded glue guy - a guy who the team looks to for consistency and who embraces his role, even if it isn't the most important role on the team.
For the Florida Gators, Taylor Spierto embodies that mentality.
"You don't hear his name a lot, but when you do, it's always something good," center Jake Slaughter said.
That was certainly the case in last week's upset over Texas.
Against the Longhorns, the fifth-year senior had arguably the biggest play of his career, blocking a punt that resulted in a safety and gave Florida a 19-7 lead over the Longhorns. It was the first punt Florida has blocked since 2021 and the first blocked punt that resulted in points since 2019.
On Monday, Spierto was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week by the SEC.
"Marquee moment for his career, just, and really a reflection of the type of program that we'd like to have in terms of - think about that guy. Who's to say five years from now, there'll be a guy like that," head coach Billy Napier said. "Probably won't be, right?"
Spierto first joined Florida as a walk-on receiver in 2021, but it would not be until 2023 that he carved out a role on the Gators' special teams units. Since then, he has appeared in 29 of Florida's last 30 games on special teams and as a reserve wide receiver.
He was placed on scholarship during the 2023 season, but 2025 has arguably been his most impressive season. In addition to the blocked punt, he also scored the first touchdown of his career with an 11-yard reception from Tramell Jones Jr. against Long Island.
"Everybody on the team loves Spierto," he said. "Everybody respects him, the way he works, and you talk to Coach (Joe) Houston about him, he brags on him all day long, he talks about how much he puts on Spierto, as far as our special teams units, something he takes pride in, and Florida is such a special place for him.
"Spierto is the kind of guy you would let your daughter marry, I couldn’t be more proud of him and happy for him. We love that guy.”
Spierto is also a dying breed. While most walk-ons are grandfathered into the roster, the NCAA is moving away from walk-ons with 105-player roster limits, all of whom are eligible for scholarships. The SEC limits scholarships to 85 but holds to the 105-player limit, leaving room for only 20 walk-ons.
"Maybe one of the last ones we see that actually showed up, got a chance to get into school here, paid his way, living his dream," Napier said. "And great example to a lot of guys on our team that, hey, doesn't matter where you start your career, you go earn opportunities to be on the field, and then when you do get them, you make the most of them."